Sports News

Baltimore Orioles and St. Louis Cardinals meet in game 2 of series

The Associated Press
September 12, 2023 4:02 am
1 min read
      

St. Louis Cardinals (63-81, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (91-52, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (3-11, 8.19 ERA, 1.98 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Orioles: John Means (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -196, Cardinals +165; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Baltimore is 91-52 overall and 43-26 in home games. Orioles hitters have a collective .431 slugging percentage to rank ninth in MLB.

St. Louis is 63-81 overall and 32-41 on the road. The Cardinals have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .425.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 27 home runs while slugging .485. Gunnar Henderson is 15-for-49 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 25 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs for the Cardinals. Jordan Walker is 15-for-40 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 8-2, .311 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .246 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Orioles: Jordan Westburg: day-to-day (undisclosed), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (knee), Guillermo Zuniga: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brendan Donovan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (lat), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

