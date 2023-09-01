On Air: Federal News Network
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 1, 2023 1:13 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 83 50 .624 _ _ 7-3 L-1 42-26 41-24
Tampa Bay 82 52 .612 +6½ 8-2 W-4 45-23 37-29
Toronto 73 61 .545 10½ 5-5 W-1 35-30 38-31
Boston 69 65 .515 14½ 3-7 L-4 36-33 33-32
New York 65 69 .485 18½ 10½ 5-5 L-1 36-33 29-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 69 65 .515 _ _ 5-5 L-2 40-29 29-36
Cleveland 64 70 .478 5 11½ 5-5 W-2 33-33 31-37
Detroit 60 74 .448 9 15½ 3-7 W-1 29-40 31-34
Chicago 53 81 .396 16 22½ 4-6 W-1 28-37 25-44
Kansas City 41 94 .304 28½ 35 1-9 L-6 23-43 18-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Seattle 76 57 .571 _ _ 8-2 W-1 39-29 37-28
Houston 77 58 .570 _ +1 7-3 W-5 35-31 42-27
Texas 75 58 .564 1 _ 3-7 L-1 42-24 33-34
Los Angeles 64 70 .478 12½ 11½ 3-7 W-1 32-33 32-37
Oakland 39 95 .291 37½ 36½ 5-5 L-1 20-45 19-50

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 88 45 .662 _ _ 8-2 W-4 44-22 44-23
Philadelphia 74 59 .556 14 +4½ 7-3 L-1 41-26 33-33
Miami 67 67 .500 21½ 3 3-7 W-1 38-31 29-36
Washington 62 73 .459 27 5-5 L-2 29-37 33-36
New York 61 73 .455 27½ 9 3-7 W-1 33-32 28-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 74 59 .556 _ _ 8-2 L-2 38-27 36-32
Chicago 71 62 .534 3 +1½ 7-3 W-2 37-31 34-31
Cincinnati 69 66 .511 6 5-5 W-1 31-34 38-32
Pittsburgh 61 73 .455 13½ 9 6-4 W-3 32-36 29-37
St. Louis 58 76 .433 16½ 12 4-6 W-2 30-38 28-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 83 50 .624 _ _ 7-3 L-1 46-22 37-28
San Francisco 70 64 .522 13½ _ 5-5 W-1 38-31 32-33
Arizona 69 65 .515 14½ 1 6-4 L-3 35-32 34-33
San Diego 62 73 .459 22 3-7 L-3 35-34 27-39
Colorado 49 84 .368 34 20½ 1-9 L-3 28-36 21-48

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8

Chicago White Sox 10, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Toronto 7, Washington 0

Seattle 5, Oakland 4

Houston 7, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 1

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 7-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 9-8) at Texas (Scherzer 12-5), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 7-4) at Kansas City (Lyles 3-15), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4) at Houston (Verlander 10-6), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Colorado (Flexen 1-6), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-10) at Oakland (Sears 2-11), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 5, San Diego 4

Toronto 7, Washington 0

Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 1

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 1

Atlanta 7, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 0

Thursday’s Games

Miami 6, Washington 1

San Francisco 7, San Diego 2

Atlanta 8, L.A. Dodgers 7

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Wicks 1-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 7-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Pérez 5-4) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-1), 8:15 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Colorado (Flexen 1-6), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Wacha 10-2), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 5-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-7), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

