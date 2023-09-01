All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|83
|50
|.624
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|42-26
|41-24
|Tampa Bay
|82
|52
|.612
|1½
|+6½
|8-2
|W-4
|45-23
|37-29
|Toronto
|73
|61
|.545
|10½
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|35-30
|38-31
|Boston
|69
|65
|.515
|14½
|6½
|3-7
|L-4
|36-33
|33-32
|New York
|65
|69
|.485
|18½
|10½
|5-5
|L-1
|36-33
|29-36
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|69
|65
|.515
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|40-29
|29-36
|Cleveland
|64
|70
|.478
|5
|11½
|5-5
|W-2
|33-33
|31-37
|Detroit
|60
|74
|.448
|9
|15½
|3-7
|W-1
|29-40
|31-34
|Chicago
|53
|81
|.396
|16
|22½
|4-6
|W-1
|28-37
|25-44
|Kansas City
|41
|94
|.304
|28½
|35
|1-9
|L-6
|23-43
|18-51
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Seattle
|76
|57
|.571
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|39-29
|37-28
|Houston
|77
|58
|.570
|_
|+1
|7-3
|W-5
|35-31
|42-27
|Texas
|75
|58
|.564
|1
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|42-24
|33-34
|Los Angeles
|64
|70
|.478
|12½
|11½
|3-7
|W-1
|32-33
|32-37
|Oakland
|39
|95
|.291
|37½
|36½
|5-5
|L-1
|20-45
|19-50
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|88
|45
|.662
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|44-22
|44-23
|Philadelphia
|74
|59
|.556
|14
|+4½
|7-3
|L-1
|41-26
|33-33
|Miami
|67
|67
|.500
|21½
|3
|3-7
|W-1
|38-31
|29-36
|Washington
|62
|73
|.459
|27
|8½
|5-5
|L-2
|29-37
|33-36
|New York
|61
|73
|.455
|27½
|9
|3-7
|W-1
|33-32
|28-41
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|74
|59
|.556
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-2
|38-27
|36-32
|Chicago
|71
|62
|.534
|3
|+1½
|7-3
|W-2
|37-31
|34-31
|Cincinnati
|69
|66
|.511
|6
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|31-34
|38-32
|Pittsburgh
|61
|73
|.455
|13½
|9
|6-4
|W-3
|32-36
|29-37
|St. Louis
|58
|76
|.433
|16½
|12
|4-6
|W-2
|30-38
|28-38
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|83
|50
|.624
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|46-22
|37-28
|San Francisco
|70
|64
|.522
|13½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|38-31
|32-33
|Arizona
|69
|65
|.515
|14½
|1
|6-4
|L-3
|35-32
|34-33
|San Diego
|62
|73
|.459
|22
|8½
|3-7
|L-3
|35-34
|27-39
|Colorado
|49
|84
|.368
|34
|20½
|1-9
|L-3
|28-36
|21-48
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Canning 7-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 3-4), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 3-4) at Cleveland (Allen 6-7), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Houck 3-8) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-8) at Houston (Brown 10-9), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 11-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1) at Texas (Montgomery 8-10), 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 9-6) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4) at Colorado (Blach 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Miami 6, Washington 1
San Francisco 7, San Diego 2
Atlanta 8, L.A. Dodgers 7
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami (TBD) at Washington (Williams 6-8), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-4), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 11-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-8) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 1-8) at St. Louis (Rom 0-2), 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 9-6) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4) at Colorado (Blach 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Harrison 1-0) at San Diego (Snell 11-9), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 11-4) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.