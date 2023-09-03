On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 3, 2023 12:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 84 51 .622 _ _ 7-3 W-1 42-26 42-25
Tampa Bay 82 54 .603 +6½ 7-3 L-2 45-23 37-31
Toronto 74 62 .544 10½ 4-6 L-1 35-30 39-32
Boston 70 66 .515 14½ 4-6 W-1 36-33 34-33
New York 67 69 .493 17½ 6-4 W-2 36-33 31-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 71 65 .522 _ _ 6-4 W-2 40-29 31-36
Cleveland 66 70 .485 5 6-4 W-4 35-33 31-37
Detroit 62 74 .456 9 13½ 4-6 W-3 29-40 33-34
Chicago 53 83 .390 18 22½ 4-6 L-2 28-39 25-44
Kansas City 42 95 .307 29½ 34 2-8 L-1 24-44 18-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Seattle 77 58 .570 _ _ 7-3 W-1 39-29 38-29
Houston 77 60 .562 1 +1 5-5 L-2 35-33 42-27
Texas 75 60 .556 2 _ 3-7 L-3 42-26 33-34
Los Angeles 64 72 .471 13½ 11½ 3-7 L-2 32-33 32-39
Oakland 41 95 .301 36½ 34½ 5-5 W-2 22-45 19-50

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 90 45 .667 _ _ 9-1 W-6 44-22 46-23
Philadelphia 74 61 .548 16 +4½ 6-4 L-3 41-26 33-35
Miami 69 67 .507 21½ 1 5-5 W-3 38-31 31-36
New York 62 74 .456 28½ 8 3-7 L-1 34-33 28-41
Washington 62 75 .453 29 4-6 L-4 29-39 33-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 76 59 .563 _ _ 8-2 W-2 40-27 36-32
Chicago 72 64 .529 +2 6-4 L-2 37-31 35-33
Cincinnati 71 67 .514 _ 4-6 W-2 33-35 38-32
Pittsburgh 63 73 .463 13½ 7 6-4 W-5 32-36 31-37
St. Louis 58 78 .426 18½ 12 3-7 L-2 30-40 28-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 83 52 .615 _ _ 6-4 L-3 46-24 37-28
Arizona 70 66 .515 13½ _ 5-5 L-1 36-33 34-33
San Francisco 70 66 .515 13½ _ 5-5 L-2 38-31 32-35
San Diego 64 73 .467 20 4-6 W-2 37-34 27-39
Colorado 50 85 .370 33 19½ 2-8 W-1 29-37 21-48

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

N.Y. Mets 2, Seattle 1

Minnesota 5, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 2

Kansas City 13, Boston 2

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 13, Colorado 9

Arizona 4, Baltimore 2

Oakland 9, L.A. Angels 2

        Read more: Sports News

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1

Cleveland 7, Tampa Bay 6, 11 innings

Detroit 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 9, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Yankees 5, Houston 4

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Minnesota 9, Texas 7, 10 innings

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Baltimore 7, Arizona 3

Colorado 8, Toronto 7

Sunday’s Games

Seattle (Kirby 10-8) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-7), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Sale 5-3) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-13), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-12), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-7) at Texas (Gray 8-7), 2:35 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 10-8) at Colorado (Anderson 0-4), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-6) at Oakland (Muller 1-5), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8) at Arizona (Gallen 14-6), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7) at Cleveland (Curry 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 3-5) at Houston (Javier 9-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 2, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 2, Seattle 1

Miami 8, Washington 5, 11 innings

Milwaukee 7, Philadelphia 5

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Toronto 13, Colorado 9

Arizona 4, Baltimore 2

San Diego 7, San Francisco 3

Atlanta 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Saturday’s Games

Miami 11, Washington 5

Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 6

Milwaukee 7, Philadelphia 5

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Baltimore 7, Arizona 3

San Diego 6, San Francisco 1

Colorado 8, Toronto 7

Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 2, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-9) at Cincinnati (Spiers 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-6) at Milwaukee (Miley 7-3), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 6-12) at Washington (Gray 7-11), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 10-8) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-7), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 8-13) at St. Louis (Thompson 3-5), 2:15 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 10-8) at Colorado (Anderson 0-4), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 14-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 8-3), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8) at Arizona (Gallen 14-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 7-5) at San Diego (Lugo 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|10 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories