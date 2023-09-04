On Air: For Your Benefit
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 4, 2023 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 85 51 .625 _ _ 7-3 W-2 42-26 43-25
Tampa Bay 83 54 .606 +6½ 7-3 W-1 45-23 38-31
Toronto 75 62 .547 10½ 5-5 W-1 35-30 40-32
Boston 71 66 .518 14½ 4-6 W-2 36-33 35-33
New York 68 69 .496 17½ 7-3 W-3 36-33 32-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 71 66 .518 _ _ 6-4 L-1 40-29 31-37
Cleveland 66 71 .482 5 10½ 6-4 L-1 35-34 31-37
Detroit 63 74 .460 8 13½ 5-5 W-4 29-40 34-34
Chicago 53 84 .387 18 23½ 3-7 L-3 28-40 25-44
Kansas City 42 96 .304 29½ 35 2-8 L-2 24-45 18-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Seattle 77 59 .566 _ _ 6-4 L-1 39-29 38-30
Texas 76 60 .559 1 _ 4-6 W-1 43-26 33-34
Houston 77 61 .558 1 _ 5-5 L-3 35-34 42-27
Los Angeles 64 73 .467 13½ 12½ 3-7 L-3 32-33 32-40
Oakland 42 95 .307 35½ 34½ 6-4 W-3 23-45 19-50

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 90 46 .662 _ _ 8-2 L-1 44-22 46-24
Philadelphia 75 61 .551 15 +5½ 6-4 W-1 41-26 34-35
Miami 70 67 .511 20½ _ 5-5 W-4 38-31 32-36
New York 63 74 .460 27½ 7 4-6 W-1 35-33 28-41
Washington 62 76 .449 29 3-7 L-5 29-40 33-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 76 60 .559 _ _ 7-3 L-1 40-28 36-32
Chicago 73 64 .533 +3 6-4 W-1 37-31 36-33
Cincinnati 71 68 .511 _ 4-6 L-1 33-36 38-32
Pittsburgh 63 74 .460 13½ 7 6-4 L-1 32-36 31-38
St. Louis 59 78 .431 17½ 11 4-6 W-1 31-40 28-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 84 52 .618 _ _ 6-4 W-1 47-24 37-28
Arizona 70 67 .511 14½ _ 4-6 L-2 36-34 34-33
San Francisco 70 67 .511 14½ _ 4-6 L-3 38-31 32-36
San Diego 65 73 .471 20 4-6 W-3 38-34 27-39
Colorado 50 86 .368 34 19½ 2-8 L-1 29-38 21-48

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Boston 7, Kansas City 3

Texas 6, Minnesota 5

Toronto 7, Colorado 5

Baltimore 8, Arizona 5

Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 1

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Gray 7-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 10-3), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-7) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 10-9) at Texas (Dunning 9-6), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 12-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 13-7) at Oakland (Neal 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 7

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2

Miami 6, Washington 4

N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4

Toronto 7, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1

San Diego 4, San Francisco 0

Baltimore 8, Arizona 5

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4) at Miami (Luzardo 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5) at Washington (Corbin 9-12), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-7), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-14) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-7), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Lorenzen 8-8) at San Diego (Avila 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

