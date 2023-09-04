All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|85
|51
|.625
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|42-26
|43-25
|Tampa Bay
|83
|54
|.606
|2½
|+6½
|7-3
|W-1
|45-23
|38-31
|Toronto
|75
|62
|.547
|10½
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|35-30
|40-32
|Boston
|71
|66
|.518
|14½
|5½
|4-6
|W-2
|36-33
|35-33
|New York
|68
|69
|.496
|17½
|8½
|7-3
|W-3
|36-33
|32-36
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|71
|66
|.518
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|40-29
|31-37
|Cleveland
|66
|71
|.482
|5
|10½
|6-4
|L-1
|35-34
|31-37
|Detroit
|63
|74
|.460
|8
|13½
|5-5
|W-4
|29-40
|34-34
|Chicago
|53
|84
|.387
|18
|23½
|3-7
|L-3
|28-40
|25-44
|Kansas City
|42
|96
|.304
|29½
|35
|2-8
|L-2
|24-45
|18-51
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Seattle
|77
|59
|.566
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|39-29
|38-30
|Texas
|76
|60
|.559
|1
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|43-26
|33-34
|Houston
|77
|61
|.558
|1
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|35-34
|42-27
|Los Angeles
|64
|73
|.467
|13½
|12½
|3-7
|L-3
|32-33
|32-40
|Oakland
|42
|95
|.307
|35½
|34½
|6-4
|W-3
|23-45
|19-50
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|90
|46
|.662
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|44-22
|46-24
|Philadelphia
|75
|61
|.551
|15
|+5½
|6-4
|W-1
|41-26
|34-35
|Miami
|70
|67
|.511
|20½
|_
|5-5
|W-4
|38-31
|32-36
|New York
|63
|74
|.460
|27½
|7
|4-6
|W-1
|35-33
|28-41
|Washington
|62
|76
|.449
|29
|8½
|3-7
|L-5
|29-40
|33-36
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|76
|60
|.559
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|40-28
|36-32
|Chicago
|73
|64
|.533
|3½
|+3
|6-4
|W-1
|37-31
|36-33
|Cincinnati
|71
|68
|.511
|6½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|33-36
|38-32
|Pittsburgh
|63
|74
|.460
|13½
|7
|6-4
|L-1
|32-36
|31-38
|St. Louis
|59
|78
|.431
|17½
|11
|4-6
|W-1
|31-40
|28-38
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|84
|52
|.618
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|47-24
|37-28
|Arizona
|70
|67
|.511
|14½
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|36-34
|34-33
|San Francisco
|70
|67
|.511
|14½
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|38-31
|32-36
|San Diego
|65
|73
|.471
|20
|5½
|4-6
|W-3
|38-34
|27-39
|Colorado
|50
|86
|.368
|34
|19½
|2-8
|L-1
|29-38
|21-48
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Boston 7, Kansas City 3
Texas 6, Minnesota 5
Toronto 7, Colorado 5
Baltimore 8, Arizona 5
Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 1
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Gray 7-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 10-3), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-4), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-7) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 10-9) at Texas (Dunning 9-6), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 12-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10), 9:38 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 13-7) at Oakland (Neal 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 7
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2
Miami 6, Washington 4
N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4
Toronto 7, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1
San Diego 4, San Francisco 0
Baltimore 8, Arizona 5
Monday’s Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4) at Miami (Luzardo 9-8), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5) at Washington (Corbin 9-12), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-7), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-14) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-7), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Lorenzen 8-8) at San Diego (Avila 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
