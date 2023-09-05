All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|86
|51
|.628
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|42-26
|44-25
|Tampa Bay
|83
|55
|.601
|3½
|+6½
|6-4
|L-1
|45-24
|38-31
|Toronto
|76
|62
|.551
|10½
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|35-30
|41-32
|Boston
|72
|66
|.522
|14½
|4½
|4-6
|W-3
|36-33
|36-33
|New York
|68
|69
|.496
|18
|8
|7-3
|W-3
|36-33
|32-36
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|72
|66
|.522
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|40-29
|32-37
|Cleveland
|66
|72
|.478
|6
|10½
|6-4
|L-2
|35-35
|31-37
|Detroit
|63
|74
|.460
|8½
|13
|5-5
|W-4
|29-40
|34-34
|Chicago
|53
|85
|.384
|19
|23½
|3-7
|L-4
|28-40
|25-45
|Kansas City
|43
|96
|.309
|29½
|34
|2-8
|W-1
|25-45
|18-51
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Seattle
|77
|60
|.562
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|39-29
|38-31
|Houston
|78
|61
|.561
|_
|+1
|6-4
|W-1
|35-34
|43-27
|Texas
|76
|61
|.555
|1
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|43-27
|33-34
|Los Angeles
|64
|74
|.464
|13½
|12½
|3-7
|L-4
|32-34
|32-40
|Oakland
|42
|96
|.304
|35½
|34½
|5-5
|L-1
|23-46
|19-50
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|90
|46
|.662
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|44-22
|46-24
|Philadelphia
|76
|61
|.555
|14½
|+5½
|7-3
|W-2
|41-26
|35-35
|Miami
|70
|67
|.511
|20½
|½
|5-5
|W-4
|38-31
|32-36
|New York
|63
|74
|.460
|27½
|7½
|4-6
|W-1
|35-33
|28-41
|Washington
|62
|76
|.449
|29
|9
|3-7
|L-5
|29-40
|33-36
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|76
|61
|.555
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|40-28
|36-33
|Chicago
|74
|64
|.536
|2½
|+3
|7-3
|W-2
|38-31
|36-33
|Cincinnati
|72
|68
|.514
|5½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|34-36
|38-32
|Pittsburgh
|64
|74
|.464
|12½
|7
|7-3
|W-1
|33-36
|31-38
|St. Louis
|59
|78
|.431
|17
|11½
|4-6
|W-1
|31-40
|28-38
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|84
|52
|.618
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|47-24
|37-28
|Arizona
|71
|67
|.514
|14
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|37-34
|34-33
|San Francisco
|70
|68
|.507
|15
|1
|4-6
|L-4
|38-31
|32-37
|San Diego
|65
|74
|.468
|20½
|6½
|4-6
|L-1
|38-35
|27-39
|Colorado
|50
|87
|.365
|34½
|20½
|2-8
|L-2
|29-38
|21-49
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 1
Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3
Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3
Toronto 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Houston 13, Texas 6
Minnesota 20, Cleveland 6
Baltimore 6, L.A. Angels 3
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota (Ryan 10-8) at Cleveland (Williams 1-5), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Oakland (Sears 3-11), 3:37 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 7-5), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 2-7) at Kansas City (Lyles 4-15), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 10-7) at Texas (Scherzer 12-5), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 13-8) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-11), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 0
Arizona 4, Colorado 2
Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 9, San Diego 7
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8) at Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Beck 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Wicks 2-0), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Flexen 1-6) at Arizona (Davies 2-5), 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6) at San Diego (Wacha 11-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 10-10) at Miami (Garrett 8-5), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Washington (Adon 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 5-1) at Atlanta (Strider 16-4), 7:20 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
