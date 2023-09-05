On Air: Off The Shelf with Roger Waldron
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 5, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 86 51 .628 _ _ 7-3 W-3 42-26 44-25
Tampa Bay 83 55 .601 +6½ 6-4 L-1 45-24 38-31
Toronto 76 62 .551 10½ ½ 6-4 W-2 35-30 41-32
Boston 72 66 .522 14½ 4-6 W-3 36-33 36-33
New York 68 69 .496 18 8 7-3 W-3 36-33 32-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 72 66 .522 _ _ 6-4 W-1 40-29 32-37
Cleveland 66 72 .478 6 10½ 6-4 L-2 35-35 31-37
Detroit 63 74 .460 13 5-5 W-4 29-40 34-34
Chicago 53 85 .384 19 23½ 3-7 L-4 28-40 25-45
Kansas City 43 96 .309 29½ 34 2-8 W-1 25-45 18-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Seattle 77 60 .562 _ _ 6-4 L-2 39-29 38-31
Houston 78 61 .561 _ +1 6-4 W-1 35-34 43-27
Texas 76 61 .555 1 _ 4-6 L-1 43-27 33-34
Los Angeles 64 74 .464 13½ 12½ 3-7 L-4 32-34 32-40
Oakland 42 96 .304 35½ 34½ 5-5 L-1 23-46 19-50

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 90 46 .662 _ _ 8-2 L-1 44-22 46-24
Philadelphia 76 61 .555 14½ +5½ 7-3 W-2 41-26 35-35
Miami 70 67 .511 20½ ½ 5-5 W-4 38-31 32-36
New York 63 74 .460 27½ 4-6 W-1 35-33 28-41
Washington 62 76 .449 29 9 3-7 L-5 29-40 33-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 76 61 .555 _ _ 6-4 L-2 40-28 36-33
Chicago 74 64 .536 +3 7-3 W-2 38-31 36-33
Cincinnati 72 68 .514 _ 5-5 W-1 34-36 38-32
Pittsburgh 64 74 .464 12½ 7 7-3 W-1 33-36 31-38
St. Louis 59 78 .431 17 11½ 4-6 W-1 31-40 28-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 84 52 .618 _ _ 6-4 W-1 47-24 37-28
Arizona 71 67 .514 14 _ 4-6 W-1 37-34 34-33
San Francisco 70 68 .507 15 1 4-6 L-4 38-31 32-37
San Diego 65 74 .468 20½ 4-6 L-1 38-35 27-39
Colorado 50 87 .365 34½ 20½ 2-8 L-2 29-38 21-49

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3

Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3

Toronto 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Houston 13, Texas 6

Minnesota 20, Cleveland 6

Baltimore 6, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Ryan 10-8) at Cleveland (Williams 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Oakland (Sears 3-11), 3:37 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 7-5), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 2-7) at Kansas City (Lyles 4-15), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 10-7) at Texas (Scherzer 12-5), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 13-8) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-11), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 0

Arizona 4, Colorado 2

Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 9, San Diego 7

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8) at Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Beck 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Wicks 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Flexen 1-6) at Arizona (Davies 2-5), 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6) at San Diego (Wacha 11-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 10-10) at Miami (Garrett 8-5), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Washington (Adon 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 5-1) at Atlanta (Strider 16-4), 7:20 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

