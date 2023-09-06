All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|87
|51
|.630
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|42-26
|45-25
|Tampa Bay
|84
|55
|.604
|3½
|+7
|6-4
|W-1
|46-24
|38-31
|Toronto
|77
|62
|.554
|10½
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|35-30
|42-32
|Boston
|72
|67
|.518
|15½
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|36-33
|36-34
|New York
|69
|69
|.500
|18
|7½
|7-3
|W-4
|37-33
|32-36
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|73
|66
|.525
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|40-29
|33-37
|Cleveland
|66
|73
|.475
|7
|11
|5-5
|L-3
|35-36
|31-37
|Detroit
|63
|75
|.457
|9½
|13½
|4-6
|L-1
|29-40
|34-35
|Chicago
|53
|86
|.381
|20
|24
|3-7
|L-5
|28-40
|25-46
|Kansas City
|44
|96
|.314
|29½
|33½
|3-7
|W-2
|26-45
|18-51
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|79
|61
|.564
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|35-34
|44-27
|Seattle
|77
|61
|.558
|1
|+½
|5-5
|L-3
|39-29
|38-32
|Texas
|76
|62
|.551
|2
|½
|4-6
|L-2
|43-28
|33-34
|Los Angeles
|64
|75
|.460
|14½
|13
|2-8
|L-5
|32-35
|32-40
|Oakland
|42
|97
|.302
|36½
|35
|4-6
|L-2
|23-47
|19-50
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|90
|47
|.657
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|44-23
|46-24
|Philadelphia
|76
|62
|.551
|14½
|+4½
|6-4
|L-1
|41-26
|35-36
|Miami
|71
|67
|.514
|19½
|½
|6-4
|W-5
|39-31
|32-36
|New York
|64
|74
|.464
|26½
|7½
|5-5
|W-2
|35-33
|29-41
|Washington
|62
|77
|.446
|29
|10
|2-8
|L-6
|29-41
|33-36
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|77
|61
|.558
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|40-28
|37-33
|Chicago
|75
|64
|.540
|2½
|+3
|7-3
|W-3
|39-31
|36-33
|Cincinnati
|73
|68
|.518
|5½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|35-36
|38-32
|Pittsburgh
|64
|75
|.460
|13½
|8
|6-4
|L-1
|33-37
|31-38
|St. Louis
|60
|78
|.435
|17
|11½
|4-6
|W-2
|31-40
|29-38
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|84
|53
|.613
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|47-24
|37-29
|Arizona
|71
|68
|.511
|14
|1
|3-7
|L-1
|37-35
|34-33
|San Francisco
|70
|69
|.504
|15
|2
|4-6
|L-5
|38-31
|32-38
|San Diego
|66
|74
|.471
|19½
|6½
|5-5
|W-1
|39-35
|27-39
|Colorado
|51
|87
|.370
|33½
|20½
|3-7
|W-1
|29-38
|22-49
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 1
Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6
Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 6
Houston 14, Texas 1
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 6, 11 innings
Toronto 7, Oakland 1
Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle (Castillo 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-4), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Canning 7-5), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 5
Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6
St. Louis 10, Atlanta 6
Chicago Cubs 11, San Francisco 8
San Diego 8, Philadelphia 0
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 8-5), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-10) at Atlanta (Fried 6-1), 7:20 p.m.
Arizona (Cecconi 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-2), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
