Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 6, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 87 51 .630 _ _ 7-3 W-4 42-26 45-25
Tampa Bay 84 55 .604 +7 6-4 W-1 46-24 38-31
Toronto 77 62 .554 10½ _ 7-3 W-3 35-30 42-32
Boston 72 67 .518 15½ 5 4-6 L-1 36-33 36-34
New York 69 69 .500 18 7-3 W-4 37-33 32-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 73 66 .525 _ _ 6-4 W-2 40-29 33-37
Cleveland 66 73 .475 7 11 5-5 L-3 35-36 31-37
Detroit 63 75 .457 13½ 4-6 L-1 29-40 34-35
Chicago 53 86 .381 20 24 3-7 L-5 28-40 25-46
Kansas City 44 96 .314 29½ 33½ 3-7 W-2 26-45 18-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 79 61 .564 _ _ 7-3 W-2 35-34 44-27
Seattle 77 61 .558 1 5-5 L-3 39-29 38-32
Texas 76 62 .551 2 ½ 4-6 L-2 43-28 33-34
Los Angeles 64 75 .460 14½ 13 2-8 L-5 32-35 32-40
Oakland 42 97 .302 36½ 35 4-6 L-2 23-47 19-50

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 90 47 .657 _ _ 7-3 L-2 44-23 46-24
Philadelphia 76 62 .551 14½ +4½ 6-4 L-1 41-26 35-36
Miami 71 67 .514 19½ ½ 6-4 W-5 39-31 32-36
New York 64 74 .464 26½ 5-5 W-2 35-33 29-41
Washington 62 77 .446 29 10 2-8 L-6 29-41 33-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 77 61 .558 _ _ 6-4 W-1 40-28 37-33
Chicago 75 64 .540 +3 7-3 W-3 39-31 36-33
Cincinnati 73 68 .518 _ 5-5 W-2 35-36 38-32
Pittsburgh 64 75 .460 13½ 8 6-4 L-1 33-37 31-38
St. Louis 60 78 .435 17 11½ 4-6 W-2 31-40 29-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 84 53 .613 _ _ 5-5 L-1 47-24 37-29
Arizona 71 68 .511 14 1 3-7 L-1 37-35 34-33
San Francisco 70 69 .504 15 2 4-6 L-5 38-31 32-38
San Diego 66 74 .471 19½ 5-5 W-1 39-35 27-39
Colorado 51 87 .370 33½ 20½ 3-7 W-1 29-38 22-49

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 1

Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6

Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 6

Houston 14, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 6, 11 innings

Toronto 7, Oakland 1

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Castillo 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Canning 7-5), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 5

Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6

St. Louis 10, Atlanta 6

Chicago Cubs 11, San Francisco 8

San Diego 8, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 8-5), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-10) at Atlanta (Fried 6-1), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Cecconi 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-2), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

