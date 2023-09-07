On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 7, 2023 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 88 51 .633 _ _ 7-3 W-5 42-26 46-25
Tampa Bay 85 55 .607 +8 7-3 W-2 47-24 38-31
Toronto 77 63 .550 11½ _ 6-4 L-1 35-30 42-33
Boston 72 68 .514 16½ 5 3-7 L-2 36-33 36-35
New York 70 69 .504 18 8-2 W-5 38-33 32-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 73 67 .521 _ _ 6-4 L-1 40-29 33-38
Cleveland 67 73 .479 6 10 6-4 W-1 36-36 31-37
Detroit 63 76 .453 13½ 4-6 L-2 29-40 34-36
Chicago 54 86 .386 19 23 3-7 W-1 28-40 26-46
Kansas City 44 97 .312 29½ 33½ 3-7 L-1 26-46 18-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 80 61 .567 _ _ 7-3 W-3 35-34 45-27
Seattle 78 61 .561 1 +1½ 5-5 W-1 39-29 39-32
Texas 76 63 .547 3 ½ 3-7 L-3 43-29 33-34
Los Angeles 64 76 .457 15½ 13 1-9 L-6 32-36 32-40
Oakland 43 97 .307 36½ 34 5-5 W-1 24-47 19-50

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 90 48 .652 _ _ 6-4 L-3 44-24 46-24
Philadelphia 77 62 .554 13½ +5 6-4 W-1 41-26 36-36
Miami 72 67 .518 18½ _ 7-3 W-6 40-31 32-36
New York 64 75 .460 26½ 8 5-5 L-1 35-33 29-42
Washington 63 77 .450 28 2-8 W-1 30-41 33-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 77 62 .554 _ _ 5-5 L-1 40-28 37-34
Chicago 76 64 .543 +3½ 7-3 W-4 40-31 36-33
Cincinnati 73 69 .514 ½ 5-5 L-1 35-37 38-32
Pittsburgh 65 75 .464 12½ 7-3 W-1 34-37 31-38
St. Louis 61 78 .439 16 11 5-5 W-3 31-40 30-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 84 54 .609 _ _ 5-5 L-2 47-24 37-30
Arizona 72 68 .514 13 ½ 4-6 W-1 38-35 34-33
San Francisco 70 70 .500 15 3-7 L-6 38-31 32-39
San Diego 66 75 .468 19½ 7 5-5 L-1 39-36 27-39
Colorado 51 88 .367 33½ 21 3-7 L-1 29-38 22-50

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

Oakland 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1

Seattle 8, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 4

Houston 12, Texas 3

Baltimore 10, L.A. Angels 3

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 6-7) at Detroit (Olson 3-6), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 10-9) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 5-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-8), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 10-6) at Boston (Houck 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Oakland (Blackburn 4-4) at Texas (Montgomery 8-10), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7) at Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 12-9) at Houston (Brown 10-10), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 6-7) at L.A. Angels (Canning 7-5), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4

Chicago Cubs 8, San Francisco 2

Arizona 12, Colorado 5

Philadelphia 5, San Diego 1

Miami 11, L.A. Dodgers 4

Seattle 8, Cincinnati 4

Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 11, Atlanta 6

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 14-7) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-9), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Rom 0-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-4), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-1) at Washington (Gore 7-10), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 5-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 5-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-8), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at Atlanta (Elder 11-4), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7) at Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 12-9) at Houston (Brown 10-10), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 2-1) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|13 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
9|13 2023 Survey Event | Incident Response
9|13 Join us at the Fifth Annual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories