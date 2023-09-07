All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|88
|51
|.633
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|42-26
|46-25
|Tampa Bay
|85
|55
|.607
|3½
|+8
|7-3
|W-2
|47-24
|38-31
|Toronto
|77
|63
|.550
|11½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|35-30
|42-33
|Boston
|72
|68
|.514
|16½
|5
|3-7
|L-2
|36-33
|36-35
|New York
|70
|69
|.504
|18
|6½
|8-2
|W-5
|38-33
|32-36
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|73
|67
|.521
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|40-29
|33-38
|Cleveland
|67
|73
|.479
|6
|10
|6-4
|W-1
|36-36
|31-37
|Detroit
|63
|76
|.453
|9½
|13½
|4-6
|L-2
|29-40
|34-36
|Chicago
|54
|86
|.386
|19
|23
|3-7
|W-1
|28-40
|26-46
|Kansas City
|44
|97
|.312
|29½
|33½
|3-7
|L-1
|26-46
|18-51
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|80
|61
|.567
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|35-34
|45-27
|Seattle
|78
|61
|.561
|1
|+1½
|5-5
|W-1
|39-29
|39-32
|Texas
|76
|63
|.547
|3
|½
|3-7
|L-3
|43-29
|33-34
|Los Angeles
|64
|76
|.457
|15½
|13
|1-9
|L-6
|32-36
|32-40
|Oakland
|43
|97
|.307
|36½
|34
|5-5
|W-1
|24-47
|19-50
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|90
|48
|.652
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|44-24
|46-24
|Philadelphia
|77
|62
|.554
|13½
|+5
|6-4
|W-1
|41-26
|36-36
|Miami
|72
|67
|.518
|18½
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|40-31
|32-36
|New York
|64
|75
|.460
|26½
|8
|5-5
|L-1
|35-33
|29-42
|Washington
|63
|77
|.450
|28
|9½
|2-8
|W-1
|30-41
|33-36
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|77
|62
|.554
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|40-28
|37-34
|Chicago
|76
|64
|.543
|1½
|+3½
|7-3
|W-4
|40-31
|36-33
|Cincinnati
|73
|69
|.514
|5½
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|35-37
|38-32
|Pittsburgh
|65
|75
|.464
|12½
|7½
|7-3
|W-1
|34-37
|31-38
|St. Louis
|61
|78
|.439
|16
|11
|5-5
|W-3
|31-40
|30-38
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|84
|54
|.609
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|47-24
|37-30
|Arizona
|72
|68
|.514
|13
|½
|4-6
|W-1
|38-35
|34-33
|San Francisco
|70
|70
|.500
|15
|2½
|3-7
|L-6
|38-31
|32-39
|San Diego
|66
|75
|.468
|19½
|7
|5-5
|L-1
|39-36
|27-39
|Colorado
|51
|88
|.367
|33½
|21
|3-7
|L-1
|29-38
|22-50
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1
Oakland 5, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1
Seattle 8, Cincinnati 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 4
Houston 12, Texas 3
Baltimore 10, L.A. Angels 3
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 6-7) at Detroit (Olson 3-6), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 10-9) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 5-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-8), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-5), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 10-6) at Boston (Houck 4-8), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 4-4) at Texas (Montgomery 8-10), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7) at Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 12-9) at Houston (Brown 10-10), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 6-7) at L.A. Angels (Canning 7-5), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4
Chicago Cubs 8, San Francisco 2
Arizona 12, Colorado 5
Philadelphia 5, San Diego 1
Miami 11, L.A. Dodgers 4
Seattle 8, Cincinnati 4
Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 11, Atlanta 6
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona (Gallen 14-7) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-9), 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Rom 0-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-4), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-1) at Washington (Gore 7-10), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 5-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 5-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-8), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at Atlanta (Elder 11-4), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7) at Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 12-9) at Houston (Brown 10-10), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Blach 2-1) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.