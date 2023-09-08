On Air: Security Clearance Insecurity
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 8, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 88 51 .633 _ _ 7-3 W-5 42-26 46-25
Tampa Bay 85 56 .603 4 +7½ 6-4 L-1 47-25 38-31
Toronto 77 63 .550 11½ _ 6-4 L-1 35-30 42-33
Boston 72 68 .514 16½ 5 3-7 L-2 36-33 36-35
New York 70 70 .500 18½ 7 8-2 L-1 38-34 32-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 73 67 .521 _ _ 6-4 L-1 40-29 33-38
Cleveland 67 74 .475 10½ 5-5 L-1 36-36 31-38
Detroit 64 76 .457 9 13 5-5 W-1 29-40 35-36
Chicago 54 86 .386 19 23 3-7 W-1 28-40 26-46
Kansas City 44 97 .312 29½ 33½ 3-7 L-1 26-46 18-51

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 80 61 .567 _ _ 7-3 W-3 35-34 45-27
Seattle 79 61 .564 ½ +2 5-5 W-2 39-29 40-32
Texas 76 63 .547 3 ½ 3-7 L-3 43-29 33-34
Los Angeles 65 76 .461 15 12½ 2-8 W-1 33-36 32-40
Oakland 43 97 .307 36½ 34 5-5 W-1 24-47 19-50

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 91 48 .655 _ _ 7-3 W-1 45-24 46-24
Philadelphia 77 62 .554 14 +5 6-4 W-1 41-26 36-36
Miami 72 68 .514 19½ ½ 7-3 L-1 40-32 32-36
New York 64 75 .460 27 8 5-5 L-1 35-33 29-42
Washington 63 77 .450 28½ 2-8 W-1 30-41 33-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 77 62 .554 _ _ 5-5 L-1 40-28 37-34
Chicago 76 65 .539 2 +3 7-3 L-1 40-32 36-33
Cincinnati 73 69 .514 ½ 5-5 L-1 35-37 38-32
Pittsburgh 65 75 .464 12½ 7-3 W-1 34-37 31-38
St. Louis 61 79 .436 16½ 11½ 5-5 L-1 31-40 30-39

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 85 54 .612 _ _ 5-5 W-1 47-24 38-30
Arizona 73 68 .518 13 _ 4-6 W-2 38-35 35-33
San Francisco 70 70 .500 15½ 3-7 L-6 38-31 32-39
San Diego 66 75 .468 20 7 5-5 L-1 39-36 27-39
Colorado 51 88 .367 34 21 3-7 L-1 29-38 22-50

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 1, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Miley 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (King 4-5), 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-14) at Toronto (Gausman 10-8), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8) at Boston (Sale 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-12) at Detroit (Skubal 4-3), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Muller 1-5) at Texas (Gray 8-7), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 6-6) at Houston (Javier 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Giolito 7-12) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-6), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 0

Atlanta 8, St. Louis 5

Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Miley 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (King 4-5), 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 11-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 16-3), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 9-3) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Cueto 1-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-9), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Thompson 4-5) at Cincinnati (Spiers 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 6-6) at Houston (Javier 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 8-14) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-12), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:10 p.m.

Top Stories