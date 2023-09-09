On Air: Federal News Network
The Associated Press
September 9, 2023 10:00 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 89 51 .636 _ _ 8-2 W-6 42-26 47-25
Tampa Bay 86 56 .606 4 +7½ 6-4 W-1 48-25 38-31
Toronto 78 63 .553 11½ _ 7-3 W-1 36-30 42-33
Boston 72 69 .511 17½ 6 3-7 L-3 36-34 36-35
New York 70 71 .496 19½ 8 7-3 L-2 38-35 32-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 74 67 .525 _ _ 6-4 W-1 41-29 33-38
Cleveland 68 74 .479 10½ 6-4 W-1 36-36 32-38
Detroit 64 77 .454 10 14 5-5 L-1 29-41 35-36
Chicago 55 86 .390 19 23 3-7 W-2 28-40 27-46
Kansas City 44 98 .310 30½ 34½ 3-7 L-2 26-46 18-52

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 80 62 .563 _ _ 6-4 L-1 35-35 45-27
Seattle 79 62 .560 ½ +1 4-6 L-1 39-29 40-33
Texas 76 64 .543 3 3-7 L-4 43-30 33-34
Los Angeles 65 77 .458 15 13½ 2-8 L-1 33-37 32-40
Oakland 44 97 .312 35½ 34 6-4 W-2 24-47 20-50

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 92 48 .657 _ _ 7-3 W-2 46-24 46-24
Philadelphia 77 63 .550 15 +4 5-5 L-1 41-27 36-36
Miami 73 68 .518 19½ ½ 7-3 W-1 40-32 33-36
New York 64 76 .457 28 9 5-5 L-2 35-33 29-43
Washington 63 78 .447 29½ 10½ 2-8 L-1 30-42 33-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 78 62 .557 _ _ 5-5 W-1 40-28 38-34
Chicago 76 66 .535 3 +2 6-4 L-2 40-33 36-33
Cincinnati 73 70 .510 5-5 L-2 35-38 38-32
Pittsburgh 65 76 .461 13½ 7-3 L-1 34-37 31-39
St. Louis 62 79 .440 16½ 11½ 6-4 W-1 31-40 31-39

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 86 54 .614 _ _ 5-5 W-2 47-24 39-30
Arizona 74 68 .521 13 _ 5-5 W-3 38-35 36-33
San Francisco 71 70 .504 15½ 3-7 W-1 39-31 32-39
San Diego 67 75 .472 20 7 5-5 W-1 39-36 28-39
Colorado 51 89 .364 35 22 2-8 L-2 29-38 22-51

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 4

Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 11, Boston 2

Toronto 5, Kansas City 4

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Oakland 6, Texas 3

San Diego 11, Houston 2

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-7) at Detroit (Gipson-Long 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 5-3) at Boston (Bello 11-8), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 6-4) at Toronto (Berríos 9-10), 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 8-7) at Minnesota (López 10-7), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Hill 7-14) at Houston (France 10-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 3-8) at Texas (Gray 8-7), 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Rosenberg 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Arizona 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 3, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 4

Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, Washington 5

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 2

San Diego 11, Houston 2

San Francisco 9, Colorado 8

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-6), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Washington (Williams 6-9), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-10) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-6), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 8-7) at Minnesota (López 10-7), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Hill 7-14) at Houston (France 10-5), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 1-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-7), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 3-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

