All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|89
|51
|.636
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|42-26
|47-25
|Tampa Bay
|86
|56
|.606
|4
|+7½
|6-4
|W-1
|48-25
|38-31
|Toronto
|78
|63
|.553
|11½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|36-30
|42-33
|Boston
|72
|69
|.511
|17½
|6
|3-7
|L-3
|36-34
|36-35
|New York
|70
|71
|.496
|19½
|8
|7-3
|L-2
|38-35
|32-36
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|74
|67
|.525
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|41-29
|33-38
|Cleveland
|68
|74
|.479
|6½
|10½
|6-4
|W-1
|36-36
|32-38
|Detroit
|64
|77
|.454
|10
|14
|5-5
|L-1
|29-41
|35-36
|Chicago
|55
|86
|.390
|19
|23
|3-7
|W-2
|28-40
|27-46
|Kansas City
|44
|98
|.310
|30½
|34½
|3-7
|L-2
|26-46
|18-52
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|80
|62
|.563
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|35-35
|45-27
|Seattle
|79
|62
|.560
|½
|+1
|4-6
|L-1
|39-29
|40-33
|Texas
|76
|64
|.543
|3
|1½
|3-7
|L-4
|43-30
|33-34
|Los Angeles
|65
|77
|.458
|15
|13½
|2-8
|L-1
|33-37
|32-40
|Oakland
|44
|97
|.312
|35½
|34
|6-4
|W-2
|24-47
|20-50
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|92
|48
|.657
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|46-24
|46-24
|Philadelphia
|77
|63
|.550
|15
|+4
|5-5
|L-1
|41-27
|36-36
|Miami
|73
|68
|.518
|19½
|½
|7-3
|W-1
|40-32
|33-36
|New York
|64
|76
|.457
|28
|9
|5-5
|L-2
|35-33
|29-43
|Washington
|63
|78
|.447
|29½
|10½
|2-8
|L-1
|30-42
|33-36
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|78
|62
|.557
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|40-28
|38-34
|Chicago
|76
|66
|.535
|3
|+2
|6-4
|L-2
|40-33
|36-33
|Cincinnati
|73
|70
|.510
|6½
|1½
|5-5
|L-2
|35-38
|38-32
|Pittsburgh
|65
|76
|.461
|13½
|8½
|7-3
|L-1
|34-37
|31-39
|St. Louis
|62
|79
|.440
|16½
|11½
|6-4
|W-1
|31-40
|31-39
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|86
|54
|.614
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|47-24
|39-30
|Arizona
|74
|68
|.521
|13
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|38-35
|36-33
|San Francisco
|71
|70
|.504
|15½
|2½
|3-7
|W-1
|39-31
|32-39
|San Diego
|67
|75
|.472
|20
|7
|5-5
|W-1
|39-36
|28-39
|Colorado
|51
|89
|.364
|35
|22
|2-8
|L-2
|29-38
|22-51
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 4
Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 11, Boston 2
Toronto 5, Kansas City 4
Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Oakland 6, Texas 3
San Diego 11, Houston 2
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 3
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-7) at Detroit (Gipson-Long 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 5-3) at Boston (Bello 11-8), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 6-4) at Toronto (Berríos 9-10), 1:37 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 8-7) at Minnesota (López 10-7), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Hill 7-14) at Houston (France 10-5), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 3-8) at Texas (Gray 8-7), 2:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Rosenberg 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Arizona 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 3, Philadelphia 2
St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 4
Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
L.A. Dodgers 8, Washington 5
Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 2
San Diego 11, Houston 2
San Francisco 9, Colorado 8
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-6), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Washington (Williams 6-9), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4), 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 7-10) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-6), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 8-7) at Minnesota (López 10-7), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Hill 7-14) at Houston (France 10-5), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 1-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-7), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 3-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
