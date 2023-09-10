All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|90
|51
|.638
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|42-26
|48-25
|Tampa Bay
|87
|56
|.608
|4
|+7½
|6-4
|W-2
|49-25
|38-31
|Toronto
|79
|63
|.556
|11½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|37-30
|42-33
|Boston
|72
|70
|.507
|18½
|7
|3-7
|L-4
|36-35
|36-35
|New York
|70
|72
|.493
|20½
|9
|6-4
|L-3
|38-36
|32-36
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|75
|67
|.528
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|42-29
|33-38
|Cleveland
|68
|75
|.476
|7½
|11½
|5-5
|L-1
|36-36
|32-39
|Detroit
|65
|77
|.458
|10
|14
|6-4
|W-1
|30-41
|35-36
|Chicago
|55
|87
|.387
|20
|24
|3-7
|L-1
|28-40
|27-47
|Kansas City
|44
|99
|.308
|31½
|35½
|3-7
|L-3
|26-46
|18-53
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|81
|62
|.566
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|36-35
|45-27
|Seattle
|79
|63
|.556
|1½
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|39-29
|40-34
|Texas
|77
|64
|.546
|3
|1½
|3-7
|W-1
|44-30
|33-34
|Los Angeles
|66
|77
|.462
|15
|13½
|3-7
|W-1
|34-37
|32-40
|Oakland
|44
|98
|.310
|36½
|35
|6-4
|L-1
|24-47
|20-51
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|92
|49
|.652
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|46-25
|46-24
|Philadelphia
|78
|63
|.553
|14
|+4
|5-5
|W-1
|42-27
|36-36
|Miami
|73
|69
|.514
|19½
|1½
|7-3
|L-1
|40-32
|33-37
|New York
|64
|77
|.454
|28
|10
|4-6
|L-3
|35-33
|29-44
|Washington
|64
|78
|.451
|28½
|10½
|3-7
|W-1
|31-42
|33-36
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|79
|62
|.560
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|40-28
|39-34
|Chicago
|76
|67
|.531
|4
|+1
|5-5
|L-3
|40-34
|36-33
|Cincinnati
|73
|71
|.507
|7½
|2½
|5-5
|L-3
|35-39
|38-32
|Pittsburgh
|66
|76
|.465
|13½
|8½
|7-3
|W-1
|34-37
|32-39
|St. Louis
|63
|79
|.444
|16½
|11½
|7-3
|W-2
|31-40
|32-39
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|86
|55
|.610
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|47-24
|39-31
|Arizona
|75
|68
|.524
|12
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|38-35
|37-33
|San Francisco
|72
|70
|.507
|14½
|2½
|3-7
|W-2
|40-31
|32-39
|San Diego
|67
|76
|.469
|20
|8
|5-5
|L-1
|39-36
|28-40
|Colorado
|51
|90
|.362
|35
|23
|2-8
|L-3
|29-38
|22-52
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 4
Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 5, Kansas City 1
Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 5
Baltimore 13, Boston 12
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Texas 3, Oakland 2
Houston 7, San Diego 5
L.A. Angels 6, Cleveland 2
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis (Hudson 6-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 6:35 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Toronto (Bassitt 14-7), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 8-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-7), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Houston (Valdez 11-9), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-5), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 2-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 7-6), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 4
Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings
Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 6, 11 innings
Philadelphia 8, Miami 4
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3
Houston 7, San Diego 5
Pittsburgh 8, Atlanta 4
San Francisco 9, Colorado 1
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 8:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Strider 16-5) at Philadelphia (Walker 15-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Hudson 6-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 6:35 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-11) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 8-9), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Davies 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 2-5), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 9-8) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-1), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wicks 3-0) at Colorado (Freeland 6-14), 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 2-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 7-6), 9:45 p.m.
San Diego (Avila 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.