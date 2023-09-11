On Air: Amtower Off Center with Mark Amtower
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 11, 2023 10:01 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 90 52 .634 _ _ 7-3 L-1 42-26 48-26
Tampa Bay 88 56 .611 3 +8½ 6-4 W-3 50-25 38-31
Toronto 80 63 .559 10½ +1 8-2 W-3 38-30 42-33
Boston 73 70 .510 17½ 6 4-6 W-1 37-35 36-35
New York 71 72 .497 19½ 8 6-4 W-1 39-36 32-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 75 68 .524 _ _ 6-4 L-1 42-30 33-38
Cleveland 68 76 .472 11½ 4-6 L-2 36-36 32-40
Detroit 66 77 .462 9 13 7-3 W-2 31-41 35-36
Chicago 55 88 .385 20 24 3-7 L-2 28-40 27-48
Kansas City 44 100 .306 31½ 35½ 3-7 L-4 26-46 18-54

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 82 62 .569 _ _ 6-4 W-2 37-35 45-27
Seattle 79 64 .552 _ 3-7 L-3 39-29 40-35
Texas 78 64 .549 3 ½ 3-7 W-2 45-30 33-34
Los Angeles 67 77 .465 15 12½ 3-7 W-2 35-37 32-40
Oakland 44 99 .308 37½ 35 5-5 L-2 24-47 20-52

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Atlanta 93 49 .655 _ _ 6-4 W-1 47-25 46-24
Philadelphia 78 64 .549 15 +4 4-6 L-1 42-28 36-36
Miami 74 69 .517 19½ ½ 8-2 W-1 40-32 34-37
New York 65 77 .458 28 9 5-5 W-1 35-33 30-44
Washington 64 79 .448 29½ 10½ 2-8 L-1 31-43 33-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 79 63 .556 _ _ 5-5 L-1 40-28 39-35
Chicago 77 67 .535 3 +2 5-5 W-1 41-34 36-33
Cincinnati 74 71 .510 5-5 W-1 36-39 38-32
Pittsburgh 66 77 .462 13½ 6-4 L-1 34-37 32-40
St. Louis 63 80 .441 16½ 11½ 6-4 L-1 31-40 32-40

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 87 55 .613 _ _ 4-6 W-1 47-24 40-31
Arizona 75 69 .521 13 _ 6-4 L-1 38-35 37-34
San Francisco 73 70 .510 14½ 4-6 W-3 41-31 32-39
San Diego 67 77 .465 21 8 5-5 L-2 39-36 28-41
Colorado 51 91 .359 36 23 2-8 L-4 29-38 22-53

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 3

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 5, Kansas City 2

Boston 7, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Mets 2, Minnesota 0

Houston 12, San Diego 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 3, 13 innings

Texas 9, Oakland 4

L.A. Angels 2, Cleveland 1

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-11) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Scherzer 12-6) at Toronto (Ryu 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-5) at Boston (Pivetta 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 4-16) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 3-7), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 3-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-9), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 4-11) at Houston (Verlander 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-12) at Seattle (Woo 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at San Francisco (Manaea 5-5), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 5, Philadelphia 4

Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 2, Minnesota 0

Houston 12, San Diego 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 3, 13 innings

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-11) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Adon 2-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 7-7) at N.Y. Mets (Butto 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-3) at Colorado (Flexen 1-7), 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at San Francisco (Manaea 5-5), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 11-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 10-11), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories