Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 14, 2023 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 91 54 .628 _ _ 7-3 L-2 43-28 48-26
Tampa Bay 90 57 .612 2 +8½ 7-3 W-1 50-25 40-32
Toronto 80 66 .548 11½ 1 6-4 L-3 38-33 42-33
Boston 73 72 .503 18 4-6 L-2 37-37 36-35
New York 73 72 .503 18 7-3 W-3 39-36 34-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 76 70 .521 _ _ 5-5 L-1 43-32 33-38
Cleveland 69 78 .469 12½ 3-7 L-1 36-36 33-42
Detroit 66 79 .455 14½ 5-5 L-2 31-43 35-36
Chicago 56 90 .384 20 25 3-7 L-2 29-42 27-48
Kansas City 46 101 .313 30½ 35½ 4-6 W-2 26-46 20-55

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 83 64 .565 _ _ 6-4 W-1 38-37 45-27
Texas 81 64 .559 1 6-4 W-5 45-30 36-34
Seattle 81 65 .555 _ 4-6 W-2 41-30 40-35
Los Angeles 68 79 .463 15 13½ 4-6 L-2 35-37 33-42
Oakland 46 100 .315 36½ 35 5-5 L-1 24-47 22-53

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 96 50 .658 _ _ 6-4 W-2 47-25 49-25
Philadelphia 79 67 .541 17 +3½ 4-6 L-2 43-31 36-36
Miami 75 71 .514 21 ½ 6-4 W-1 40-32 35-39
New York 67 78 .462 28½ 8 5-5 W-2 37-34 30-44
Washington 65 81 .445 31 10½ 3-7 L-2 31-43 34-38

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 81 64 .559 _ _ 5-5 L-1 42-29 39-35
Chicago 78 69 .531 4 +2 5-5 L-2 41-34 37-35
Cincinnati 76 71 .517 6 _ 6-4 W-3 36-39 40-32
Pittsburgh 68 78 .466 13½ 5-5 W-2 36-38 32-40
St. Louis 65 81 .445 16½ 10½ 7-3 W-2 31-40 34-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 88 57 .607 _ _ 5-5 L-1 48-26 40-31
Arizona 76 71 .517 13 _ 6-4 L-2 38-35 38-36
San Francisco 75 71 .514 13½ ½ 5-5 W-1 43-32 32-39
San Diego 69 78 .469 20 7 5-5 W-1 39-36 30-42
Colorado 53 92 .366 35 22 3-7 W-2 31-39 22-53

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 4

Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 2

San Francisco 6, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 1, Baltimore 0

Texas 10, Toronto 0

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3

Houston 6, Oakland 2

Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 8-14), 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 14-8) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Bello 12-8) at Toronto (Berríos 10-10), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Gray 8-7) at Cleveland (Giolito 7-13), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-8), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 9-3) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-15), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 7-6), 9:38 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 6-7) at Oakland (Newcomb 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 9-3) at Seattle (Kirby 10-9), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 7, Chicago Cubs 3

San Francisco 6, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 7, Washington 6

St. Louis 1, Baltimore 0

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 1

Miami 2, Milwaukee 0

San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 8-14), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 12-4) at Miami (Cueto 1-4), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 3-5) at Milwaukee (Miley 7-4), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-9) at St. Louis (Thompson 5-5), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Lambert 3-7), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 16-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-8), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 6-7) at Oakland (Newcomb 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 9-3) at Seattle (Kirby 10-9), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Top Stories