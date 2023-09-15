On Air: Federal News Network
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 15, 2023 10:00 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 91 55 .623 _ _ 6-4 L-3 43-29 48-26
Tampa Bay 91 57 .615 1 +9 8-2 W-2 50-25 41-32
Toronto 80 67 .544 11½ 5-5 L-4 38-34 42-33
Boston 74 73 .503 17½ 3-7 L-1 38-38 36-35
New York 74 73 .503 17½ 6-4 W-1 39-36 35-37

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 77 70 .524 _ _ 6-4 W-1 43-32 34-38
Cleveland 69 78 .469 8 12½ 3-7 L-1 36-36 33-42
Detroit 67 79 .459 14 5-5 W-1 32-43 35-36
Chicago 56 91 .381 21 25½ 3-7 L-3 29-43 27-48
Kansas City 46 101 .313 31 35½ 4-6 W-2 26-46 20-55

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 83 64 .565 _ _ 6-4 W-1 38-37 45-27
Texas 82 64 .562 ½ +1 6-4 W-6 45-30 37-34
Seattle 81 65 .555 _ 4-6 W-2 41-30 40-35
Los Angeles 68 79 .463 15 13½ 4-6 L-2 35-37 33-42
Oakland 46 100 .315 36½ 35 5-5 L-1 24-47 22-53

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 96 50 .658 _ _ 6-4 W-2 47-25 49-25
Philadelphia 79 67 .541 17 +4 4-6 L-2 43-31 36-36
Miami 75 72 .510 21½ ½ 5-5 L-1 40-32 35-40
New York 68 78 .466 28 7 6-4 W-3 38-34 30-44
Washington 65 82 .442 31½ 10½ 3-7 L-3 31-43 34-39

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 82 64 .562 _ _ 6-4 W-1 43-29 39-35
Chicago 78 69 .531 +2½ 5-5 L-2 41-34 37-35
Cincinnati 76 72 .514 7 _ 5-5 L-1 36-39 40-33
Pittsburgh 69 78 .469 13½ 6-4 W-3 37-38 32-40
St. Louis 65 81 .445 17 10 7-3 W-2 31-40 34-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 88 57 .607 _ _ 5-5 L-1 48-26 40-31
Arizona 76 72 .514 13½ _ 5-5 L-3 38-35 38-37
San Francisco 75 71 .514 13½ _ 5-5 W-1 43-32 32-39
San Diego 69 78 .469 20 5-5 W-1 39-36 30-42
Colorado 53 92 .366 35 21½ 3-7 W-2 31-39 22-53

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 8, Cincinnati 2

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 0, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 9, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 5, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston (Sale 6-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 14-8), 3:07 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 0-3) at Oakland (Miller 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 10-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 9-5) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (France 11-5) at Kansas City (Ragans 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Gipson-Long 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 6-6), 9:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4) at Seattle (Miller 8-5), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Washington 0

Detroit 8, Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee 4, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 11, Arizona 1

San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Winn 1-2) at Colorado (Lambert 3-7), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Waldron 0-3) at Oakland (Miller 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 6-10) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-11), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-7) at Arizona (Davies 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 7-6) at Colorado (Freeland 6-14), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4) at Seattle (Miller 8-5), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

