Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 16, 2023 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 91 56 .619 _ _ 5-5 L-4 43-30 48-26
Tampa Bay 92 57 .617 _ +10 8-2 W-3 50-25 42-32
Toronto 81 67 .547 10½ ½ 5-5 W-1 39-34 42-33
New York 75 73 .507 16½ 6-4 W-2 39-36 36-37
Boston 74 74 .500 17½ 2-8 L-2 38-38 36-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 78 70 .527 _ _ 6-4 W-2 43-32 35-38
Cleveland 70 78 .473 8 11½ 4-6 W-1 37-36 33-42
Detroit 68 79 .463 13 5-5 W-2 32-43 36-36
Chicago 56 92 .378 22 25½ 3-7 L-4 29-44 27-48
Kansas City 47 101 .318 31 34½ 5-5 W-3 27-46 20-55

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 83 65 .561 _ _ 6-4 L-1 38-37 45-28
Texas 82 65 .558 ½ +1 6-4 L-1 45-30 37-35
Seattle 81 66 .551 _ 4-6 L-1 41-31 40-35
Los Angeles 68 80 .459 15 13½ 4-6 L-3 35-38 33-42
Oakland 46 101 .313 36½ 35 4-6 L-2 24-48 22-53

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 96 51 .653 _ _ 6-4 L-1 47-25 49-26
Philadelphia 80 67 .544 16 +4 4-6 W-1 43-31 37-36
Miami 76 72 .514 20½ ½ 5-5 W-1 41-32 35-40
New York 68 79 .463 28 8 5-5 L-1 38-35 30-44
Washington 65 83 .439 31½ 11½ 3-7 L-4 31-43 34-40

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 83 64 .565 _ _ 7-3 W-2 44-29 39-35
Chicago 78 70 .527 +1½ 4-6 L-3 41-34 37-36
Cincinnati 77 72 .517 7 _ 6-4 W-1 36-39 41-33
Pittsburgh 69 79 .466 14½ 5-5 L-1 37-39 32-40
St. Louis 65 82 .442 18 11 6-4 L-1 31-41 34-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 89 57 .610 _ _ 5-5 W-1 48-26 41-31
Arizona 77 72 .517 13½ _ 6-4 W-1 39-35 38-37
San Francisco 75 72 .510 14½ 1 5-5 L-1 43-32 32-40
San Diego 70 78 .473 20 5-5 W-2 39-36 31-42
Colorado 54 92 .370 35 21½ 4-6 W-3 32-39 22-53

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Toronto 3, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Pittsburgh 5

Cleveland 12, Texas 3

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 4, Houston 2

Detroit 11, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 8, Oakland 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 3

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 3-5) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 3-6) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-9) at Toronto (Ryu 3-3), 1:37 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Cleveland (Williams 2-5), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 11-10) at Kansas City (Lyles 4-16), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 7-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-7), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10), 4:07 p.m.

San Diego (Avila 1-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 3-7), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-5), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Miami 9, Atlanta 6

N.Y. Yankees 7, Pittsburgh 5

Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 5, Washington 3

Colorado 3, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 4

Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 4

San Diego 8, Oakland 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 3

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 3-5) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 14-11) at Miami (Luzardo 9-9), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 2-5), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 10-13) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 15-5) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-2), 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Manaea 5-6) at Colorado (Flexen 1-7), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Avila 1-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 3-7), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wicks 3-0) at Arizona (Nelson 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

