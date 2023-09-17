All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|92
|56
|.622
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|44-30
|48-26
|Tampa Bay
|92
|58
|.613
|1
|+9½
|7-3
|L-1
|50-25
|42-33
|Toronto
|82
|67
|.550
|10½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|40-34
|42-33
|New York
|76
|73
|.510
|16½
|6
|6-4
|W-3
|39-36
|37-37
|Boston
|74
|75
|.497
|18½
|8
|2-8
|L-3
|38-38
|36-37
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|78
|71
|.523
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|43-32
|35-39
|Cleveland
|71
|78
|.477
|7
|11
|5-5
|W-2
|38-36
|33-42
|Detroit
|69
|79
|.466
|8½
|12½
|6-4
|W-3
|32-43
|37-36
|Chicago
|57
|92
|.383
|21
|25
|4-6
|W-1
|30-44
|27-48
|Kansas City
|48
|101
|.322
|30
|34
|5-5
|W-4
|28-46
|20-55
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|83
|66
|.557
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|38-37
|45-29
|Texas
|82
|66
|.554
|½
|+½
|6-4
|L-2
|45-30
|37-36
|Seattle
|81
|67
|.547
|1½
|½
|4-6
|L-2
|41-32
|40-35
|Los Angeles
|68
|81
|.456
|15
|14
|4-6
|L-4
|35-39
|33-42
|Oakland
|46
|102
|.311
|36½
|35½
|4-6
|L-3
|24-49
|22-53
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|96
|52
|.649
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|47-25
|49-27
|Philadelphia
|81
|67
|.547
|15
|+4
|5-5
|W-2
|43-31
|38-36
|Miami
|77
|72
|.517
|19½
|½
|5-5
|W-2
|42-32
|35-40
|New York
|68
|80
|.459
|28
|9
|4-6
|L-2
|38-36
|30-44
|Washington
|65
|84
|.436
|31½
|12½
|3-7
|L-5
|31-43
|34-41
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|84
|64
|.568
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|45-29
|39-35
|Chicago
|78
|71
|.523
|6½
|+½
|3-7
|L-4
|41-34
|37-37
|Cincinnati
|78
|72
|.520
|7
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|36-39
|42-33
|Pittsburgh
|69
|80
|.463
|15½
|8½
|5-5
|L-2
|37-40
|32-40
|St. Louis
|65
|83
|.439
|19
|12
|5-5
|L-2
|31-42
|34-41
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|90
|57
|.612
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|48-26
|42-31
|Arizona
|78
|72
|.520
|13½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|40-35
|38-37
|San Francisco
|75
|74
|.503
|16
|2½
|5-5
|L-3
|43-32
|32-42
|San Diego
|71
|78
|.477
|20
|6½
|6-4
|W-3
|39-36
|32-42
|Colorado
|56
|92
|.378
|34½
|21
|5-5
|W-5
|34-39
|22-53
x-clinched division
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 4, Boston 3, 13 innings
San Diego 5, Oakland 2
Cleveland 2, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 6
Kansas City 10, Houston 8
Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland (Quantrill 3-6) at Kansas City (Singer 8-11), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-8) at Washington (Adon 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 6-7) at Texas (Montgomery 9-11), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-1) at Houston (Verlander 11-8), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 3-4) at Oakland (Sears 5-11), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 11-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 9, San Francisco 5, 1st game
Miami 11, Atlanta 5
San Diego 5, Oakland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 1
Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 9, Washington 5
Colorado 5, San Francisco 2, 2nd game
Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 13 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 3-0) at Miami (Garrett 9-6), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-8) at Washington (Adon 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6) at Atlanta (Wright 0-2), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 12-8) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-11), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Blach 3-1) at San Diego (Wacha 11-4), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 11-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.