Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 17, 2023 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 92 56 .622 _ _ 5-5 W-1 44-30 48-26
Tampa Bay 92 58 .613 1 +9½ 7-3 L-1 50-25 42-33
Toronto 82 67 .550 10½ _ 5-5 W-2 40-34 42-33
New York 76 73 .510 16½ 6 6-4 W-3 39-36 37-37
Boston 74 75 .497 18½ 8 2-8 L-3 38-38 36-37

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 78 71 .523 _ _ 5-5 L-1 43-32 35-39
Cleveland 71 78 .477 7 11 5-5 W-2 38-36 33-42
Detroit 69 79 .466 12½ 6-4 W-3 32-43 37-36
Chicago 57 92 .383 21 25 4-6 W-1 30-44 27-48
Kansas City 48 101 .322 30 34 5-5 W-4 28-46 20-55

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 83 66 .557 _ _ 5-5 L-2 38-37 45-29
Texas 82 66 .554 ½ 6-4 L-2 45-30 37-36
Seattle 81 67 .547 ½ 4-6 L-2 41-32 40-35
Los Angeles 68 81 .456 15 14 4-6 L-4 35-39 33-42
Oakland 46 102 .311 36½ 35½ 4-6 L-3 24-49 22-53

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 96 52 .649 _ _ 6-4 L-2 47-25 49-27
Philadelphia 81 67 .547 15 +4 5-5 W-2 43-31 38-36
Miami 77 72 .517 19½ ½ 5-5 W-2 42-32 35-40
New York 68 80 .459 28 9 4-6 L-2 38-36 30-44
Washington 65 84 .436 31½ 12½ 3-7 L-5 31-43 34-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 84 64 .568 _ _ 7-3 W-3 45-29 39-35
Chicago 78 71 .523 3-7 L-4 41-34 37-37
Cincinnati 78 72 .520 7 _ 6-4 W-2 36-39 42-33
Pittsburgh 69 80 .463 15½ 5-5 L-2 37-40 32-40
St. Louis 65 83 .439 19 12 5-5 L-2 31-42 34-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 90 57 .612 _ _ 6-4 W-2 48-26 42-31
Arizona 78 72 .520 13½ _ 6-4 W-2 40-35 38-37
San Francisco 75 74 .503 16 5-5 L-3 43-32 32-42
San Diego 71 78 .477 20 6-4 W-3 39-36 32-42
Colorado 56 92 .378 34½ 21 5-5 W-5 34-39 22-53

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 4, Boston 3, 13 innings

San Diego 5, Oakland 2

Cleveland 2, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 6

Kansas City 10, Houston 8

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 3-6) at Kansas City (Singer 8-11), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-8) at Washington (Adon 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 6-7) at Texas (Montgomery 9-11), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-1) at Houston (Verlander 11-8), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 3-4) at Oakland (Sears 5-11), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 11-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 9, San Francisco 5, 1st game

Miami 11, Atlanta 5

San Diego 5, Oakland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 1

Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 9, Washington 5

Colorado 5, San Francisco 2, 2nd game

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 13 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 3-0) at Miami (Garrett 9-6), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-8) at Washington (Adon 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6) at Atlanta (Wright 0-2), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 12-8) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-11), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 3-1) at San Diego (Wacha 11-4), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 11-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

