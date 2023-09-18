On Air: For Your Benefit
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 18, 2023 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Baltimore 93 56 .624 _ _ 5-5 W-2 45-30 48-26
z-Tampa Bay 92 59 .609 2 +9 7-3 L-2 50-25 42-34
Toronto 83 67 .553 10½ 6-4 W-3 41-34 42-33
New York 76 74 .507 17½ 6-4 L-1 39-36 37-38
Boston 74 76 .493 19½ 2-8 L-4 38-38 36-38

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 79 71 .527 _ _ 6-4 W-1 43-32 36-39
Cleveland 72 78 .480 7 10½ 5-5 W-3 39-36 33-42
Detroit 70 79 .470 12 7-3 W-4 32-43 38-36
Chicago 57 93 .380 22 25½ 3-7 L-1 30-45 27-48
Kansas City 48 102 .320 31 34½ 4-6 L-1 28-47 20-55

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 84 66 .560 _ _ 5-5 W-1 38-37 46-29
Texas 82 67 .550 _ 6-4 L-3 45-30 37-37
Seattle 81 68 .544 1 3-7 L-3 41-33 40-35
Los Angeles 68 82 .453 16 14½ 4-6 L-5 35-40 33-42
Oakland 46 103 .309 37½ 36 4-6 L-4 24-50 22-53

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 96 53 .644 _ _ 5-5 L-3 47-25 49-28
Philadelphia 81 68 .544 15 +3½ 4-6 L-1 43-31 38-37
Miami 78 72 .520 18½ _ 6-4 W-3 43-32 35-40
New York 69 80 .463 27 5-5 W-1 39-36 30-44
Washington 66 84 .440 30½ 12 3-7 W-1 31-43 35-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 84 65 .564 _ _ 7-3 L-1 45-30 39-35
Chicago 78 72 .520 _ 2-8 L-5 41-34 37-38
Cincinnati 78 73 .517 7 ½ 5-5 L-1 36-39 42-34
Pittsburgh 70 80 .467 14½ 8 5-5 W-1 38-40 32-40
St. Louis 66 83 .443 18 11½ 5-5 W-1 32-42 34-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 91 57 .615 _ _ 7-3 W-3 48-26 43-31
Arizona 79 72 .523 13½ 6-4 W-3 41-35 38-37
San Francisco 76 74 .507 16 2 6-4 W-1 43-32 33-42
San Diego 72 78 .480 20 6 6-4 W-4 39-36 33-42
Colorado 56 93 .376 35½ 21½ 5-5 L-1 34-40 22-53

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cleveland 9, Texas 2

Toronto 3, Boston 2

Houston 7, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

San Diego 10, Oakland 1

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-13) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 5-7) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-6) at Washington (Rutledge 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 9-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-8), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 7-7) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Houck 5-9) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-4), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 14-9) at Houston (Brown 11-11), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 13-7) at Oakland (Blackburn 4-5), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 4

Miami 16, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 5

Washington 2, Milwaukee 1, 11 innings

San Francisco 11, Colorado 10

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

San Diego 10, Oakland 1

Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Maeda 5-7) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 3-0) at Miami (Garrett 9-6), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-6) at Washington (Rutledge 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-4) at Atlanta (Strider 17-5), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 6-4) at St. Louis (Rom 1-2), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 14-9), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 7-6) at Arizona (Gallen 15-8), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

