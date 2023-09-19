On Air: Off The Shelf with Roger Waldron
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 19, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Baltimore 94 56 .627 _ _ 5-5 W-3 45-30 49-26
z-Tampa Bay 92 59 .609 +9½ 7-3 L-2 50-25 42-34
Toronto 83 67 .553 11 +1 6-4 W-3 41-34 42-33
New York 76 74 .507 18 6 6-4 L-1 39-36 37-38
Boston 75 76 .497 19½ 3-7 W-1 38-38 37-38

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 79 72 .523 _ _ 5-5 L-1 43-32 36-40
Cleveland 72 79 .477 7 10½ 5-5 L-1 39-36 33-43
Detroit 70 80 .467 12 6-4 L-1 32-43 38-37
Chicago 58 93 .384 21 24½ 3-7 W-1 30-45 28-48
Kansas City 49 102 .325 30 33½ 5-5 W-1 29-47 20-55

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 84 67 .556 _ _ 4-6 L-1 38-38 46-29
Seattle 82 68 .547 _ 3-7 W-1 41-33 41-35
Texas 82 68 .547 _ 6-4 L-4 45-31 37-37
Los Angeles 68 82 .453 15½ 14 4-6 L-5 35-40 33-42
Oakland 46 104 .307 37½ 36 3-7 L-5 24-51 22-53

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 96 54 .640 _ _ 4-6 L-4 47-26 49-28
Philadelphia 82 68 .547 14 +4 5-5 W-1 43-31 39-37
Miami 78 73 .517 18½ ½ 5-5 L-1 43-33 35-40
New York 70 80 .467 26 8 6-4 W-2 39-36 31-44
Washington 66 85 .437 30½ 12½ 3-7 L-1 31-44 35-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 84 66 .560 _ _ 6-4 L-2 45-30 39-36
Cincinnati 79 73 .520 6 _ 6-4 W-1 37-39 42-34
Chicago 78 72 .520 6 _ 2-8 L-5 41-34 37-38
Pittsburgh 70 80 .467 14 8 5-5 W-1 38-40 32-40
St. Louis 67 83 .447 17 11 6-4 W-2 33-42 34-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 92 57 .617 _ _ 7-3 W-4 49-26 43-31
Arizona 79 72 .523 14 6-4 W-3 41-35 38-37
San Francisco 76 74 .507 16½ 2 6-4 W-1 43-32 33-42
San Diego 73 78 .483 20 7-3 W-5 40-36 33-42
Colorado 56 94 .373 36½ 22 5-5 L-2 34-40 22-54

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Washington 1

Boston 4, Texas 2

Baltimore 8, Houston 7

Seattle 5, Oakland 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Detroit 3

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Ober 7-6) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-6), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-9) at Washington (Gray 7-12), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Bello 12-9) at Texas (Gray 8-8), 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 11-7) at Houston (Javier 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Giolito 8-13) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-15), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 10-10) at Oakland (Estes 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 11-9) at N.Y. Yankees (King 4-6), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Washington 1

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 1

St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Detroit 3

San Diego 11, Colorado 9

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 12-9) at Atlanta (Elder 12-4), 12:20 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 7-6) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-6), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-9) at Washington (Gray 7-12), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 10-12) at Arizona (Kelly 11-7), 3:40 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-5) at San Diego (Lugo 7-7), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 11-7) at Miami (Pérez 5-5), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 12-9) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-10), 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 8-4) at St. Louis (Thompson 5-6), 7:45 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories