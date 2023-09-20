All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Baltimore
|95
|56
|.629
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-4
|45-30
|50-26
|z-Tampa Bay
|93
|59
|.612
|2½
|+9½
|7-3
|W-1
|51-25
|42-34
|Toronto
|84
|67
|.556
|11
|+1
|6-4
|W-4
|41-34
|43-33
|New York
|76
|75
|.503
|19
|7
|6-4
|L-2
|39-37
|37-38
|Boston
|75
|77
|.493
|20½
|8½
|3-7
|L-1
|38-38
|37-39
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|80
|72
|.526
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|43-32
|37-40
|Cleveland
|72
|80
|.474
|8
|11½
|4-6
|L-2
|39-36
|33-44
|Detroit
|70
|81
|.464
|9½
|13
|6-4
|L-2
|32-43
|38-38
|Chicago
|58
|94
|.382
|22
|25½
|3-7
|L-1
|30-45
|28-49
|Kansas City
|50
|102
|.329
|30
|33½
|6-4
|W-2
|30-47
|20-55
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|84
|68
|.553
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|38-39
|46-29
|Seattle
|83
|68
|.550
|½
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|41-33
|42-35
|Texas
|83
|68
|.550
|½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|46-31
|37-37
|Los Angeles
|68
|83
|.450
|15½
|15
|3-7
|L-6
|35-40
|33-43
|Oakland
|46
|105
|.305
|37½
|37
|2-8
|L-6
|24-52
|22-53
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|97
|54
|.642
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|48-26
|49-28
|Philadelphia
|82
|69
|.543
|15
|+3
|4-6
|L-1
|43-31
|39-38
|Miami
|79
|73
|.520
|18½
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|44-33
|35-40
|New York
|70
|81
|.464
|27
|9
|6-4
|L-1
|39-36
|31-45
|Washington
|67
|85
|.441
|30½
|12½
|3-7
|W-1
|32-44
|35-41
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|85
|66
|.563
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|45-30
|40-36
|Chicago
|79
|72
|.523
|6
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|42-34
|37-38
|Cincinnati
|79
|74
|.516
|7
|1
|6-4
|L-1
|37-40
|42-34
|Pittsburgh
|70
|81
|.464
|15
|9
|5-5
|L-1
|38-40
|32-41
|St. Louis
|67
|84
|.444
|18
|12
|5-5
|L-1
|33-43
|34-41
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|93
|57
|.620
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|50-26
|43-31
|Arizona
|80
|72
|.526
|14
|+½
|6-4
|W-4
|42-35
|38-37
|San Francisco
|76
|75
|.503
|17½
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|43-32
|33-43
|San Diego
|74
|78
|.487
|20
|5½
|7-3
|W-6
|41-36
|33-42
|Colorado
|56
|95
|.371
|37½
|23
|5-5
|L-3
|34-40
|22-55
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Angels 2
Washington 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 0
Kansas City 7, Cleveland 6
Texas 6, Boston 4
Baltimore 9, Houston 5
Seattle 7, Oakland 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, Detroit 2
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Canning 7-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 15-8), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 11-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 6-4) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 6-3) at Oakland (Miller 0-3), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 3
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 0
Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 3
Arizona 8, San Francisco 4
San Diego 2, Colorado 0
L.A. Dodgers 3, Detroit 2
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Miley 8-4) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-12), 1:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 7-1) at Washington (Irvin 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-8) at Philadelphia (Suárez 3-6), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 8-14) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-7), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Winn 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
