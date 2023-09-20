On Air: A Deeper Look with Joe Paiva
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 20, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Baltimore 95 56 .629 _ _ 5-5 W-4 45-30 50-26
z-Tampa Bay 93 59 .612 +9½ 7-3 W-1 51-25 42-34
Toronto 84 67 .556 11 +1 6-4 W-4 41-34 43-33
New York 76 75 .503 19 7 6-4 L-2 39-37 37-38
Boston 75 77 .493 20½ 3-7 L-1 38-38 37-39

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 80 72 .526 _ _ 5-5 W-1 43-32 37-40
Cleveland 72 80 .474 8 11½ 4-6 L-2 39-36 33-44
Detroit 70 81 .464 13 6-4 L-2 32-43 38-38
Chicago 58 94 .382 22 25½ 3-7 L-1 30-45 28-49
Kansas City 50 102 .329 30 33½ 6-4 W-2 30-47 20-55

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 84 68 .553 _ _ 4-6 L-2 38-39 46-29
Seattle 83 68 .550 ½ _ 4-6 W-2 41-33 42-35
Texas 83 68 .550 ½ _ 6-4 W-1 46-31 37-37
Los Angeles 68 83 .450 15½ 15 3-7 L-6 35-40 33-43
Oakland 46 105 .305 37½ 37 2-8 L-6 24-52 22-53

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 97 54 .642 _ _ 5-5 W-1 48-26 49-28
Philadelphia 82 69 .543 15 +3 4-6 L-1 43-31 39-38
Miami 79 73 .520 18½ ½ 6-4 W-1 44-33 35-40
New York 70 81 .464 27 9 6-4 L-1 39-36 31-45
Washington 67 85 .441 30½ 12½ 3-7 W-1 32-44 35-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 85 66 .563 _ _ 6-4 W-1 45-30 40-36
Chicago 79 72 .523 6 _ 3-7 W-1 42-34 37-38
Cincinnati 79 74 .516 7 1 6-4 L-1 37-40 42-34
Pittsburgh 70 81 .464 15 9 5-5 L-1 38-40 32-41
St. Louis 67 84 .444 18 12 5-5 L-1 33-43 34-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 93 57 .620 _ _ 7-3 W-5 50-26 43-31
Arizona 80 72 .526 14 6-4 W-4 42-35 38-37
San Francisco 76 75 .503 17½ 3 5-5 L-1 43-32 33-43
San Diego 74 78 .487 20 7-3 W-6 41-36 33-42
Colorado 56 95 .371 37½ 23 5-5 L-3 34-40 22-55

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Angels 2

Washington 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 0

Kansas City 7, Cleveland 6

Texas 6, Boston 4

Baltimore 9, Houston 5

Seattle 7, Oakland 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Detroit 2

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 7-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 15-8), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 11-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 6-4) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 6-3) at Oakland (Miller 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 3

Arizona 8, San Francisco 4

San Diego 2, Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Detroit 2

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Miley 8-4) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-12), 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-1) at Washington (Irvin 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-8) at Philadelphia (Suárez 3-6), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 8-14) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-7), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Winn 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories