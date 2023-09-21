On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 21, 2023 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Baltimore 95 57 .625 _ _ 5-5 L-1 45-30 50-27
z-Tampa Bay 93 60 .608 +8½ 6-4 L-1 51-26 42-34
Toronto 85 67 .559 10 +1 6-4 W-5 41-34 44-33
New York 76 76 .500 19 8 6-4 L-3 39-38 37-38
Boston 75 78 .490 20½ 2-8 L-2 38-38 37-40

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 81 72 .529 _ _ 6-4 W-2 43-32 38-40
Cleveland 72 81 .471 9 12½ 4-6 L-3 39-36 33-45
Detroit 71 81 .467 13 6-4 W-1 32-43 39-38
Chicago 58 95 .379 23 26½ 3-7 L-2 30-45 28-50
Kansas City 51 102 .333 30 33½ 7-3 W-3 31-47 20-55

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 85 68 .556 _ _ 4-6 W-1 39-39 46-29
Seattle 84 68 .553 ½ _ 5-5 W-3 41-33 43-35
Texas 84 68 .553 ½ _ 6-4 W-2 47-31 37-37
Los Angeles 69 83 .454 15½ 15 4-6 W-1 35-40 34-43
Oakland 46 106 .303 38½ 38 2-8 L-7 24-53 22-53

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 97 55 .638 _ _ 4-6 L-1 48-27 49-28
Philadelphia 83 69 .546 14 +4 5-5 W-1 43-31 40-38
Miami 79 74 .516 18½ ½ 5-5 L-1 44-34 35-40
New York 71 81 .467 26 8 6-4 W-1 39-36 32-45
Washington 68 85 .444 29½ 11½ 4-6 W-2 33-44 35-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 86 66 .566 _ _ 7-3 W-2 45-30 41-36
Chicago 79 73 .520 7 _ 3-7 L-1 42-35 37-38
Cincinnati 79 75 .513 8 1 6-4 L-2 37-41 42-34
Pittsburgh 71 81 .467 15 8 5-5 W-1 38-40 33-41
St. Louis 67 85 .441 19 12 4-6 L-2 33-44 34-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 93 58 .616 _ _ 7-3 L-1 50-27 43-31
Arizona 81 72 .529 13 +1½ 6-4 W-5 43-35 38-37
San Francisco 76 76 .500 17½ 3 4-6 L-2 43-32 33-44
San Diego 75 78 .490 19 8-2 W-7 42-36 33-42
Colorado 56 96 .368 37½ 23 5-5 L-4 34-40 22-56

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Cincinnati 3

Washington 13, Chicago White Sox 3

Texas 15, Boston 5

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 2

Houston 2, Baltimore 1

Seattle 6, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 8, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Detroit 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Bassitt 14-8) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 9-6), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 2-8) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 12-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 4-7) at Boston (Sale 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 8-5) at Texas (Dunning 10-6), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 12-10), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 6-6) at Minnesota (López 10-8), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Gipson-Long 1-0) at Oakland (Waldichuk 3-8), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Washington 13, Chicago White Sox 3

Arizona 7, San Francisco 1

San Diego 3, Colorado 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 3

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 2

Pittsburgh 13, Chicago Cubs 7

Detroit 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado (Davis 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-10), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-8) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 4-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-5), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 2-8) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 14-12) at Washington (Corbin 10-13), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 8-8) at Philadelphia (Walker 15-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-2) at San Diego (Waldron 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Manaea 6-6) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

