All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Baltimore
|95
|57
|.625
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|45-30
|50-27
|z-Tampa Bay
|93
|60
|.608
|2½
|+8½
|6-4
|L-1
|51-26
|42-34
|Toronto
|85
|67
|.559
|10
|+1
|6-4
|W-5
|41-34
|44-33
|New York
|76
|76
|.500
|19
|8
|6-4
|L-3
|39-38
|37-38
|Boston
|75
|78
|.490
|20½
|9½
|2-8
|L-2
|38-38
|37-40
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|81
|72
|.529
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|43-32
|38-40
|Cleveland
|72
|81
|.471
|9
|12½
|4-6
|L-3
|39-36
|33-45
|Detroit
|71
|81
|.467
|9½
|13
|6-4
|W-1
|32-43
|39-38
|Chicago
|58
|95
|.379
|23
|26½
|3-7
|L-2
|30-45
|28-50
|Kansas City
|51
|102
|.333
|30
|33½
|7-3
|W-3
|31-47
|20-55
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|85
|68
|.556
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|39-39
|46-29
|Seattle
|84
|68
|.553
|½
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|41-33
|43-35
|Texas
|84
|68
|.553
|½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|47-31
|37-37
|Los Angeles
|69
|83
|.454
|15½
|15
|4-6
|W-1
|35-40
|34-43
|Oakland
|46
|106
|.303
|38½
|38
|2-8
|L-7
|24-53
|22-53
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|97
|55
|.638
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|48-27
|49-28
|Philadelphia
|83
|69
|.546
|14
|+4
|5-5
|W-1
|43-31
|40-38
|Miami
|79
|74
|.516
|18½
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|44-34
|35-40
|New York
|71
|81
|.467
|26
|8
|6-4
|W-1
|39-36
|32-45
|Washington
|68
|85
|.444
|29½
|11½
|4-6
|W-2
|33-44
|35-41
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|86
|66
|.566
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|45-30
|41-36
|Chicago
|79
|73
|.520
|7
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|42-35
|37-38
|Cincinnati
|79
|75
|.513
|8
|1
|6-4
|L-2
|37-41
|42-34
|Pittsburgh
|71
|81
|.467
|15
|8
|5-5
|W-1
|38-40
|33-41
|St. Louis
|67
|85
|.441
|19
|12
|4-6
|L-2
|33-44
|34-41
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|93
|58
|.616
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|50-27
|43-31
|Arizona
|81
|72
|.529
|13
|+1½
|6-4
|W-5
|43-35
|38-37
|San Francisco
|76
|76
|.500
|17½
|3
|4-6
|L-2
|43-32
|33-44
|San Diego
|75
|78
|.490
|19
|4½
|8-2
|W-7
|42-36
|33-42
|Colorado
|56
|96
|.368
|37½
|23
|5-5
|L-4
|34-40
|22-56
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 5, Cincinnati 3
Washington 13, Chicago White Sox 3
Texas 15, Boston 5
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 2
Houston 2, Baltimore 1
Seattle 6, Oakland 3
L.A. Angels 8, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Detroit 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Bassitt 14-8) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 9-6), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 2-8) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 12-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 4-7) at Boston (Sale 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 8-5) at Texas (Dunning 10-6), 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 12-10), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 6-6) at Minnesota (López 10-8), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Gipson-Long 1-0) at Oakland (Waldichuk 3-8), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 5, Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
Washington 13, Chicago White Sox 3
Arizona 7, San Francisco 1
San Diego 3, Colorado 2
N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 3
Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 2
Pittsburgh 13, Chicago Cubs 7
Detroit 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado (Davis 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-10), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-8) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 4-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-5), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 2-8) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 14-12) at Washington (Corbin 10-13), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 8-8) at Philadelphia (Walker 15-5), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 6-2) at San Diego (Waldron 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Manaea 6-6) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
