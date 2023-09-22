On Air: FEDTalk
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 22, 2023 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Baltimore 95 58 .621 _ _ 4-6 L-2 45-30 50-28
z-Tampa Bay 94 60 .610 +9 6-4 W-1 52-26 42-34
Toronto 85 68 .556 10 5-5 L-1 41-34 44-34
New York 77 76 .503 18 6-4 W-1 40-38 37-38
Boston 75 78 .490 20 2-8 L-2 38-38 37-40

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 81 72 .529 _ _ 6-4 W-2 43-32 38-40
Cleveland 73 81 .474 12 5-5 W-1 40-36 33-45
Detroit 72 81 .471 9 12½ 6-4 W-2 32-43 40-38
Chicago 58 95 .379 23 26½ 3-7 L-2 30-45 28-50
Kansas City 51 102 .333 30 33½ 7-3 W-3 31-47 20-55

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 85 68 .556 _ _ 4-6 W-1 39-39 46-29
Seattle 84 68 .553 ½ _ 5-5 W-3 41-33 43-35
Texas 84 68 .553 ½ _ 6-4 W-2 47-31 37-37
Los Angeles 69 84 .451 16 15½ 3-7 L-1 35-40 34-44
Oakland 46 107 .301 39 38½ 2-8 L-8 24-54 22-53

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 98 55 .641 _ _ 4-6 W-1 48-27 50-28
Philadelphia 84 69 .549 14 +5 6-4 W-2 44-31 40-38
Miami 79 74 .516 19 _ 5-5 L-1 44-34 35-40
New York 71 82 .464 27 8 6-4 L-1 39-36 32-46
Washington 68 86 .442 30½ 11½ 3-7 L-1 33-45 35-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 87 66 .569 _ _ 7-3 W-3 45-30 42-36
Chicago 79 74 .516 8 _ 3-7 L-2 42-36 37-38
Cincinnati 79 75 .513 ½ 6-4 L-2 37-41 42-34
Pittsburgh 72 81 .471 15 7 6-4 W-2 38-40 34-41
St. Louis 67 86 .438 20 12 4-6 L-3 33-45 34-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 94 58 .618 _ _ 7-3 W-1 51-27 43-31
Arizona 81 72 .529 13½ +2 6-4 W-5 43-35 38-37
San Francisco 76 77 .497 18½ 3 3-7 L-3 43-32 33-45
San Diego 75 78 .490 19½ 4 8-2 W-7 42-36 33-42
Colorado 56 96 .368 38 22½ 5-5 L-4 34-40 22-56

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3

Cleveland 5, Baltimore 2

Detroit 7, Oakland 3

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Davies 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 3-6), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Rosenberg 1-2) at Minnesota (Gray 8-7), 2:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Detroit (TBD) at Oakland (Boyle 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-8) at Boston (Pivetta 9-9), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-6), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 3-6), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Texas (Montgomery 9-11), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 4-17) at Houston (France 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Atlanta 10, Washington 3

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Davies 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 3-6), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-3) at Washington (Adon 2-3), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Flexen 1-8) at Chicago Cubs (Wicks 3-1), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 3-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-6), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-1) at Miami (Luzardo 10-9), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Phillips 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 2-2) at San Diego (Martinez 5-4), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|28 Join us at the Inaugural Kansas City...
9|28 FY24 Top 20 Federal Opportunities
9|28 App in a Day - Marquam
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories