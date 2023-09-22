All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Baltimore
|95
|58
|.621
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|45-30
|50-28
|z-Tampa Bay
|94
|60
|.610
|1½
|+9
|6-4
|W-1
|52-26
|42-34
|Toronto
|85
|68
|.556
|10
|+½
|5-5
|L-1
|41-34
|44-34
|New York
|77
|76
|.503
|18
|7½
|6-4
|W-1
|40-38
|37-38
|Boston
|75
|78
|.490
|20
|9½
|2-8
|L-2
|38-38
|37-40
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|81
|72
|.529
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|43-32
|38-40
|Cleveland
|73
|81
|.474
|8½
|12
|5-5
|W-1
|40-36
|33-45
|Detroit
|72
|81
|.471
|9
|12½
|6-4
|W-2
|32-43
|40-38
|Chicago
|58
|95
|.379
|23
|26½
|3-7
|L-2
|30-45
|28-50
|Kansas City
|51
|102
|.333
|30
|33½
|7-3
|W-3
|31-47
|20-55
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|85
|68
|.556
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|39-39
|46-29
|Seattle
|84
|68
|.553
|½
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|41-33
|43-35
|Texas
|84
|68
|.553
|½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|47-31
|37-37
|Los Angeles
|69
|84
|.451
|16
|15½
|3-7
|L-1
|35-40
|34-44
|Oakland
|46
|107
|.301
|39
|38½
|2-8
|L-8
|24-54
|22-53
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|98
|55
|.641
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|48-27
|50-28
|Philadelphia
|84
|69
|.549
|14
|+5
|6-4
|W-2
|44-31
|40-38
|Miami
|79
|74
|.516
|19
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|44-34
|35-40
|New York
|71
|82
|.464
|27
|8
|6-4
|L-1
|39-36
|32-46
|Washington
|68
|86
|.442
|30½
|11½
|3-7
|L-1
|33-45
|35-41
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|87
|66
|.569
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|45-30
|42-36
|Chicago
|79
|74
|.516
|8
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|42-36
|37-38
|Cincinnati
|79
|75
|.513
|8½
|½
|6-4
|L-2
|37-41
|42-34
|Pittsburgh
|72
|81
|.471
|15
|7
|6-4
|W-2
|38-40
|34-41
|St. Louis
|67
|86
|.438
|20
|12
|4-6
|L-3
|33-45
|34-41
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|94
|58
|.618
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|51-27
|43-31
|Arizona
|81
|72
|.529
|13½
|+2
|6-4
|W-5
|43-35
|38-37
|San Francisco
|76
|77
|.497
|18½
|3
|3-7
|L-3
|43-32
|33-45
|San Diego
|75
|78
|.490
|19½
|4
|8-2
|W-7
|42-36
|33-42
|Colorado
|56
|96
|.368
|38
|22½
|5-5
|L-4
|34-40
|22-56
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, L.A. Angels 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3
Cleveland 5, Baltimore 2
Detroit 7, Oakland 3
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona (Davies 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 3-6), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Rosenberg 1-2) at Minnesota (Gray 8-7), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Oakland (Boyle 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-8) at Boston (Pivetta 9-9), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-6), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-1) at Cleveland (Quantrill 3-6), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Texas (Montgomery 9-11), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 4-17) at Houston (France 11-5), 7:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Atlanta 10, Washington 3
Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 6
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 2
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona (Davies 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 3-6), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-3) at Washington (Adon 2-3), 1:05 p.m.
Colorado (Flexen 1-8) at Chicago Cubs (Wicks 3-1), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 3-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-6), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-1) at Miami (Luzardo 10-9), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Phillips 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Woodford 2-2) at San Diego (Martinez 5-4), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.