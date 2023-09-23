On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 23, 2023 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Baltimore 95 59 .617 _ _ 4-6 L-3 45-30 50-29
z-Tampa Bay 94 61 .606 +8½ 5-5 L-1 52-27 42-34
Toronto 86 68 .558 9 +1 6-4 W-1 41-34 45-34
New York 78 76 .506 17 7 6-4 W-2 41-38 37-38
Boston 76 78 .494 19 9 3-7 W-1 39-38 37-40

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Minnesota 82 72 .532 _ _ 7-3 W-3 44-32 38-40
Cleveland 74 81 .477 11½ 6-4 W-2 41-36 33-45
Detroit 72 82 .468 10 13 6-4 L-1 32-43 40-39
Chicago 58 96 .377 24 27 2-8 L-3 30-45 28-51
Kansas City 52 102 .338 30 33 8-2 W-4 31-47 21-55

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 85 68 .556 _ _ 6-4 W-3 48-31 37-37
Houston 85 69 .552 ½ _ 3-7 L-1 39-40 46-29
Seattle 84 69 .549 1 ½ 5-5 L-1 41-33 43-36
Los Angeles 69 85 .448 16½ 16 2-8 L-2 35-40 34-45
Oakland 47 107 .305 38½ 38 2-8 W-1 25-54 22-53

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 99 55 .643 _ _ 5-5 W-2 48-27 51-28
Philadelphia 85 69 .552 14 +5 6-4 W-3 45-31 40-38
Miami 79 75 .513 20 1 5-5 L-2 44-35 35-40
New York 71 83 .461 28 9 5-5 L-2 39-36 32-47
Washington 68 87 .439 31½ 12½ 3-7 L-2 33-46 35-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Milwaukee 88 66 .571 _ _ 7-3 W-4 45-30 43-36
Chicago 80 74 .519 8 _ 3-7 W-1 43-36 37-38
Cincinnati 79 76 .510 5-5 L-3 37-42 42-34
Pittsburgh 73 81 .474 15 7 7-3 W-3 38-40 35-41
St. Louis 67 87 .435 21 13 4-6 L-4 33-45 34-42

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 94 59 .614 _ _ 7-3 L-1 51-28 43-31
Arizona 81 73 .526 13½ +1 6-4 L-1 43-35 38-38
San Francisco 77 77 .500 17½ 3 3-7 W-1 43-32 34-45
San Diego 76 78 .494 18½ 4 9-1 W-8 43-36 33-42
Colorado 56 97 .366 38 23½ 5-5 L-5 34-40 22-57

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

        New to civil service? Check out Federal News Network's New Hire Guide, brought to you by United Healthcare, to provide insights and pointers to first-time feds. (Pssst: It includes health and life insurance cheat sheets, too!)

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 1

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 9, Baltimore 8

Texas 8, Seattle 5

Kansas City 7, Houston 5

Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 6

        Read more: Sports News

Oakland 8, Detroit 2

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto (Kikuchi 10-6) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 7-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-9), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 8-8) at Boston (Crawford 6-7), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 14-9) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Houston (Brown 11-12), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 6-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-10), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 4-4) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-4), 2:35 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 11-9) at Oakland (Sears 5-12), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 1

Milwaukee 16, Miami 1

Atlanta 9, Washington 6

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 5

San Diego 4, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Butto 1-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-5), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 7-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-9), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 18-5) at Washington (TBD), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Peralta 12-9) at Miami (Cabrera 6-7), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Williamson 4-5), 1:40 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 4-3), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Rom 1-3) at San Diego (Wacha 12-4), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 12-11), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|29 Industry Insider - Texas presents: A...
9|29 Robotic Process Automation in a Day -...
9|29 App in a Day - PragmaticWorks
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories