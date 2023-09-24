On Air: Federal News Network
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 24, 2023 8:38 pm
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Baltimore 97 59 .622 _ _ 6-4 W-2 45-30 52-29
z-Tampa Bay 95 62 .605 +9½ 5-5 L-1 53-28 42-34
Toronto 87 69 .558 10 +2 7-3 W-1 41-34 46-35
New York 78 77 .503 18½ 5-5 L-1 41-39 37-38
Boston 76 80 .487 21 9 2-8 L-2 39-40 37-40

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Minnesota 83 73 .532 _ _ 7-3 W-1 45-33 38-40
Cleveland 74 83 .471 11½ 5-5 L-2 41-38 33-45
Detroit 73 83 .468 10 12 6-4 W-1 32-43 41-40
Chicago 60 96 .385 23 25 4-6 W-2 30-45 30-51
Kansas City 54 102 .346 29 31 9-1 W-6 31-47 23-55

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 87 68 .561 _ _ 6-4 W-5 50-31 37-37
Houston 85 71 .545 _ 3-7 L-3 39-42 46-29
Seattle 84 71 .542 3 ½ 4-6 L-3 41-33 43-38
Los Angeles 70 86 .449 17½ 15 2-8 L-1 35-40 35-46
Oakland 48 108 .308 39½ 37 2-8 L-1 26-55 22-53

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 99 56 .639 _ _ 4-6 L-1 48-27 51-29
Philadelphia 87 69 .558 12½ +5 8-2 W-5 47-31 40-38
Miami 81 75 .519 18½ 1 6-4 W-2 46-35 35-40
New York 71 85 .455 28½ 11 3-7 L-4 39-36 32-49
Washington 69 87 .442 30½ 13 4-6 W-1 34-46 35-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Milwaukee 88 68 .564 _ _ 6-4 L-2 45-30 43-38
Chicago 82 74 .526 6 _ 4-6 W-3 45-36 37-38
Cincinnati 80 77 .510 4-6 W-1 38-43 42-34
Pittsburgh 74 82 .474 14 8 6-4 L-1 38-40 36-42
St. Louis 68 88 .436 20 14 3-7 L-1 33-45 35-43

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 95 59 .617 _ _ 7-3 W-1 52-28 43-31
Arizona 82 73 .529 13½ 6-4 W-1 43-35 39-38
San Francisco 77 78 .497 18½ 3-7 L-1 43-32 34-46
San Diego 77 79 .494 19 5 9-1 W-1 44-37 33-42
Colorado 56 99 .361 39½ 25½ 3-7 L-7 34-40 22-59

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels 1, Minnesota 0

Chicago White Sox 1, Boston 0

Oakland 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 6

Baltimore 2, Cleveland 1

Texas 2, Seattle 0

Kansas City 3, Houston 2

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2, 6 innings

Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 5

Baltimore 5, Cleveland 1

Arizona 7, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 9, L.A. Angels 3

Kansas City 6, Houston 5

Texas 9, Seattle 8

Detroit 2, Oakland 0

Monday’s Games

Arizona (Kelly 12-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-9), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (Gray 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-13), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 11-8) at Seattle (Castillo 14-7), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 3

Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 5

Miami 5, Milwaukee 4

Pittsburgh 13, Cincinnati 12

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 0

St. Louis 5, San Diego 2, 11 innings

Atlanta at Washington, ppd.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 1st game

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 6, Milwaukee 1

Arizona 7, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Colorado 3

San Diego 12, St. Louis 2

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta at Washington, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona (Kelly 12-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-9), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 14-9) at San Francisco (Webb 10-13), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

