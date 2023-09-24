All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Baltimore
|97
|59
|.622
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|45-30
|52-29
|z-Tampa Bay
|95
|62
|.605
|2½
|+9½
|5-5
|L-1
|53-28
|42-34
|Toronto
|87
|69
|.558
|10
|+2
|7-3
|W-1
|41-34
|46-35
|New York
|78
|77
|.503
|18½
|6½
|5-5
|L-1
|41-39
|37-38
|Boston
|76
|80
|.487
|21
|9
|2-8
|L-2
|39-40
|37-40
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Minnesota
|83
|73
|.532
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|45-33
|38-40
|Cleveland
|74
|83
|.471
|9½
|11½
|5-5
|L-2
|41-38
|33-45
|Detroit
|73
|83
|.468
|10
|12
|6-4
|W-1
|32-43
|41-40
|Chicago
|60
|96
|.385
|23
|25
|4-6
|W-2
|30-45
|30-51
|Kansas City
|54
|102
|.346
|29
|31
|9-1
|W-6
|31-47
|23-55
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|87
|68
|.561
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-5
|50-31
|37-37
|Houston
|85
|71
|.545
|2½
|_
|3-7
|L-3
|39-42
|46-29
|Seattle
|84
|71
|.542
|3
|½
|4-6
|L-3
|41-33
|43-38
|Los Angeles
|70
|86
|.449
|17½
|15
|2-8
|L-1
|35-40
|35-46
|Oakland
|48
|108
|.308
|39½
|37
|2-8
|L-1
|26-55
|22-53
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|99
|56
|.639
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|48-27
|51-29
|Philadelphia
|87
|69
|.558
|12½
|+5
|8-2
|W-5
|47-31
|40-38
|Miami
|81
|75
|.519
|18½
|1
|6-4
|W-2
|46-35
|35-40
|New York
|71
|85
|.455
|28½
|11
|3-7
|L-4
|39-36
|32-49
|Washington
|69
|87
|.442
|30½
|13
|4-6
|W-1
|34-46
|35-41
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Milwaukee
|88
|68
|.564
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|45-30
|43-38
|Chicago
|82
|74
|.526
|6
|_
|4-6
|W-3
|45-36
|37-38
|Cincinnati
|80
|77
|.510
|8½
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|38-43
|42-34
|Pittsburgh
|74
|82
|.474
|14
|8
|6-4
|L-1
|38-40
|36-42
|St. Louis
|68
|88
|.436
|20
|14
|3-7
|L-1
|33-45
|35-43
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|95
|59
|.617
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|52-28
|43-31
|Arizona
|82
|73
|.529
|13½
|+½
|6-4
|W-1
|43-35
|39-38
|San Francisco
|77
|78
|.497
|18½
|4½
|3-7
|L-1
|43-32
|34-46
|San Diego
|77
|79
|.494
|19
|5
|9-1
|W-1
|44-37
|33-42
|Colorado
|56
|99
|.361
|39½
|25½
|3-7
|L-7
|34-40
|22-59
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels 1, Minnesota 0
Chicago White Sox 1, Boston 0
Oakland 4, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 6
Baltimore 2, Cleveland 1
Texas 2, Seattle 0
Kansas City 3, Houston 2
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2, 6 innings
Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 5
Baltimore 5, Cleveland 1
Arizona 7, N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 9, L.A. Angels 3
Kansas City 6, Houston 5
Texas 9, Seattle 8
Detroit 2, Oakland 0
Monday’s Games
Arizona (Kelly 12-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-9), 1:05 p.m.
Texas (Gray 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-13), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 11-8) at Seattle (Castillo 14-7), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 3
Philadelphia 7, N.Y. Mets 5
Miami 5, Milwaukee 4
Pittsburgh 13, Cincinnati 12
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 0
St. Louis 5, San Diego 2, 11 innings
Atlanta at Washington, ppd.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 1st game
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 6, Milwaukee 1
Arizona 7, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Colorado 3
San Diego 12, St. Louis 2
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta at Washington, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Arizona (Kelly 12-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-9), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 14-9) at San Francisco (Webb 10-13), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
