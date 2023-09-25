On Air: Amtower Off Center with Mark Amtower
September 25, 2023
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Baltimore 97 59 .622 _ _ 6-4 W-2 45-30 52-29
z-Tampa Bay 95 62 .605 +9½ 5-5 L-1 53-28 42-34
Toronto 87 69 .558 10 +2 7-3 W-1 41-34 46-35
New York 78 77 .503 18½ 5-5 L-1 41-39 37-38
Boston 76 80 .487 21 9 2-8 L-2 39-40 37-40

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Minnesota 83 73 .532 _ _ 7-3 W-1 45-33 38-40
Cleveland 74 83 .471 11½ 5-5 L-2 41-38 33-45
Detroit 73 83 .468 10 12 6-4 W-1 32-43 41-40
Chicago 60 96 .385 23 25 4-6 W-2 30-45 30-51
Kansas City 54 102 .346 29 31 9-1 W-6 31-47 23-55

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 87 68 .561 _ _ 6-4 W-5 50-31 37-37
Houston 85 71 .545 _ 3-7 L-3 39-42 46-29
Seattle 84 71 .542 3 ½ 4-6 L-3 41-33 43-38
Los Angeles 70 86 .449 17½ 15 2-8 L-1 35-40 35-46
Oakland 48 108 .308 39½ 37 2-8 L-1 26-55 22-53

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 100 56 .641 _ _ 4-6 W-1 48-27 52-29
Philadelphia 87 69 .558 13 +5 8-2 W-5 47-31 40-38
Miami 81 75 .519 19 1 6-4 W-2 46-35 35-40
New York 71 85 .455 29 11 3-7 L-4 39-36 32-49
Washington 69 88 .439 31½ 13½ 4-6 L-1 34-47 35-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Milwaukee 88 68 .564 _ _ 6-4 L-2 45-30 43-38
Chicago 82 74 .526 6 _ 4-6 W-3 45-36 37-38
Cincinnati 80 77 .510 4-6 W-1 38-43 42-34
Pittsburgh 74 82 .474 14 8 6-4 L-1 38-40 36-42
St. Louis 68 88 .436 20 14 3-7 L-1 33-45 35-43

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 96 59 .619 _ _ 8-2 W-2 53-28 43-31
Arizona 82 73 .529 14 6-4 W-1 43-35 39-38
San Diego 77 79 .494 19½ 5 9-1 W-1 44-37 33-42
San Francisco 77 79 .494 19½ 5 2-8 L-2 43-32 34-47
Colorado 56 99 .361 40 25½ 3-7 L-7 34-40 22-59

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2, 6 innings

Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 5

Baltimore 5, Cleveland 1

Arizona 7, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 9, L.A. Angels 3

Kansas City 6, Houston 5

Texas 9, Seattle 8

Detroit 2, Oakland 0

Monday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Greene 4-6) at Cleveland (Giolito 8-14), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Bradish 11-7), 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-15) at Detroit (Olson 5-7), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 4-7) at Toronto (Gausman 12-9), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 7-4) at Boston (Houck 5-9), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-9), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 4-6) at Minnesota (Ober 7-6), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Javier 9-4) at Seattle (Kirby 11-10), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 1st game

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 6, Milwaukee 1

Arizona 7, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Colorado 3

San Diego 12, St. Louis 2

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8, Washington 5, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Anderson 0-6), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Greene 4-6) at Cleveland (Giolito 8-14), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Bradish 11-7), 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 13-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-9), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 16-5) at Atlanta (Elder 12-4), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-9), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Thompson 5-7) at Milwaukee (Miley 9-4), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 10-4) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Lugo 7-7) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

