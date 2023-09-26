On Air: Innovation in Government
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 26, 2023 9:59 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Baltimore 97 59 .622 _ _ 6-4 W-2 45-30 52-29
z-Tampa Bay 95 62 .605 +9 5-5 L-1 53-28 42-34
Toronto 87 69 .558 10 +1½ 7-3 W-1 41-34 46-35
New York 79 77 .506 18 6-4 W-1 42-39 37-38
Boston 76 80 .487 21 2-8 L-2 39-40 37-40

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Minnesota 83 73 .532 _ _ 7-3 W-1 45-33 38-40
Cleveland 74 83 .471 12 5-5 L-2 41-38 33-45
Detroit 73 83 .468 10 12½ 6-4 W-1 32-43 41-40
Chicago 60 96 .385 23 25½ 4-6 W-2 30-45 30-51
Kansas City 54 102 .346 29 31½ 9-1 W-6 31-47 23-55

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 88 68 .564 _ _ 6-4 W-6 50-31 38-37
Houston 86 71 .548 _ 3-7 W-1 39-42 47-29
Seattle 84 72 .538 4 3-7 L-4 41-34 43-38
Los Angeles 70 87 .446 18½ 16 2-8 L-2 35-41 35-46
Oakland 48 108 .308 40 37½ 2-8 L-1 26-55 22-53

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 100 56 .641 _ _ 4-6 W-1 48-27 52-29
Philadelphia 87 69 .558 13 +5 8-2 W-5 47-31 40-38
Miami 81 75 .519 19 1 6-4 W-2 46-35 35-40
New York 71 85 .455 29 11 3-7 L-4 39-36 32-49
Washington 69 88 .439 31½ 13½ 4-6 L-1 34-47 35-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Milwaukee 88 68 .564 _ _ 6-4 L-2 45-30 43-38
Chicago 82 74 .526 6 _ 4-6 W-3 45-36 37-38
Cincinnati 80 77 .510 4-6 W-1 38-43 42-34
Pittsburgh 74 82 .474 14 8 6-4 L-1 38-40 36-42
St. Louis 68 88 .436 20 14 3-7 L-1 33-45 35-43

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 96 59 .619 _ _ 8-2 W-2 53-28 43-31
Arizona 82 74 .526 14½ _ 6-4 L-1 43-35 39-39
San Francisco 78 79 .497 19 3-7 W-1 44-32 34-47
San Diego 77 80 .490 20 8-2 L-1 44-37 33-43
Colorado 56 99 .361 40 25½ 3-7 L-7 34-40 22-59

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Arizona 4

Houston 5, Seattle 1

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 1

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Pfaadt 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 9-7) at Boston (Bello 12-10), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 8-12) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 6-4), 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 7-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-4) at Toronto (Berríos 11-11), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Estes 0-1) at Minnesota (López 11-8), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 11-6) at L.A. Angels (Canning 7-7), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 12-11) at Seattle (Miller 8-6), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Arizona 4

San Francisco 2, San Diego 1

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Pfaadt 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 8-12) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 6-4), 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 9-14) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 12-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 8-10) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-13) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-8), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Davis 0-3), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 1-3) at San Francisco (Manaea 7-6), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

