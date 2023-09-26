All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Baltimore
|97
|59
|.622
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|45-30
|52-29
|z-Tampa Bay
|95
|62
|.605
|2½
|+9
|5-5
|L-1
|53-28
|42-34
|Toronto
|87
|69
|.558
|10
|+1½
|7-3
|W-1
|41-34
|46-35
|New York
|79
|77
|.506
|18
|6½
|6-4
|W-1
|42-39
|37-38
|Boston
|76
|80
|.487
|21
|9½
|2-8
|L-2
|39-40
|37-40
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Minnesota
|83
|73
|.532
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|45-33
|38-40
|Cleveland
|74
|83
|.471
|9½
|12
|5-5
|L-2
|41-38
|33-45
|Detroit
|73
|83
|.468
|10
|12½
|6-4
|W-1
|32-43
|41-40
|Chicago
|60
|96
|.385
|23
|25½
|4-6
|W-2
|30-45
|30-51
|Kansas City
|54
|102
|.346
|29
|31½
|9-1
|W-6
|31-47
|23-55
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|88
|68
|.564
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-6
|50-31
|38-37
|Houston
|86
|71
|.548
|2½
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|39-42
|47-29
|Seattle
|84
|72
|.538
|4
|1½
|3-7
|L-4
|41-34
|43-38
|Los Angeles
|70
|87
|.446
|18½
|16
|2-8
|L-2
|35-41
|35-46
|Oakland
|48
|108
|.308
|40
|37½
|2-8
|L-1
|26-55
|22-53
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|100
|56
|.641
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|48-27
|52-29
|Philadelphia
|87
|69
|.558
|13
|+5
|8-2
|W-5
|47-31
|40-38
|Miami
|81
|75
|.519
|19
|1
|6-4
|W-2
|46-35
|35-40
|New York
|71
|85
|.455
|29
|11
|3-7
|L-4
|39-36
|32-49
|Washington
|69
|88
|.439
|31½
|13½
|4-6
|L-1
|34-47
|35-41
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Milwaukee
|88
|68
|.564
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|45-30
|43-38
|Chicago
|82
|74
|.526
|6
|_
|4-6
|W-3
|45-36
|37-38
|Cincinnati
|80
|77
|.510
|8½
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|38-43
|42-34
|Pittsburgh
|74
|82
|.474
|14
|8
|6-4
|L-1
|38-40
|36-42
|St. Louis
|68
|88
|.436
|20
|14
|3-7
|L-1
|33-45
|35-43
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|96
|59
|.619
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|53-28
|43-31
|Arizona
|82
|74
|.526
|14½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|43-35
|39-39
|San Francisco
|78
|79
|.497
|19
|4½
|3-7
|W-1
|44-32
|34-47
|San Diego
|77
|80
|.490
|20
|5½
|8-2
|L-1
|44-37
|33-43
|Colorado
|56
|99
|.361
|40
|25½
|3-7
|L-7
|34-40
|22-59
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Arizona 4
Houston 5, Seattle 1
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 1
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona (Pfaadt 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 4-7), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 8-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 9-7) at Boston (Bello 12-10), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 8-12) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 6-4), 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 7-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-4) at Toronto (Berríos 11-11), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Estes 0-1) at Minnesota (López 11-8), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 11-6) at L.A. Angels (Canning 7-7), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 12-11) at Seattle (Miller 8-6), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Arizona 4
San Francisco 2, San Diego 1
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona (Pfaadt 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 4-7), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 8-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 8-12) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 6-4), 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 9-14) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-6), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 12-7), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 8-10) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 7-13) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-8), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Davis 0-3), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Waldron 1-3) at San Francisco (Manaea 7-6), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.