On Air: On DoD
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until government shutdown:
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 27, 2023 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Baltimore 98 59 .624 _ _ 7-3 W-3 46-30 52-29
z-Tampa Bay 96 62 .608 +10 5-5 W-1 53-28 43-34
Toronto 87 70 .554 11 +1½ 7-3 L-1 41-35 46-35
New York 80 77 .510 18 6-4 W-2 42-39 38-38
Boston 76 81 .484 22 2-8 L-3 39-41 37-40

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Minnesota 84 73 .535 _ _ 7-3 W-2 46-33 38-40
Detroit 74 83 .471 10 11½ 6-4 W-2 33-43 41-40
Cleveland 74 84 .468 10½ 12 4-6 L-3 41-39 33-45
Chicago 60 97 .382 24 25½ 4-6 L-1 30-46 30-51
Kansas City 54 103 .344 30 31½ 8-2 L-1 31-47 23-56

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 88 69 .561 _ _ 6-4 L-1 50-31 38-38
Houston 86 72 .544 _ 3-7 L-1 39-42 47-30
Seattle 85 72 .541 3 ½ 4-6 W-1 42-34 43-38
Los Angeles 71 87 .449 17½ 15 3-7 W-1 36-41 35-46
Oakland 48 109 .306 40 37½ 2-8 L-2 26-55 22-54

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 101 56 .643 _ _ 5-5 W-2 49-27 52-29
y-Philadelphia 88 69 .561 13 +6 8-2 W-6 48-31 40-38
Miami 81 75 .519 19½ ½ 6-4 W-2 46-35 35-40
New York 71 85 .455 29½ 10½ 3-7 L-4 39-36 32-49
Washington 69 89 .437 32½ 13½ 4-6 L-2 34-47 35-42

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Milwaukee 88 69 .561 _ _ 5-5 L-3 45-31 43-38
Chicago 82 75 .522 6 _ 4-6 L-1 45-36 37-39
Cincinnati 81 77 .513 5-5 W-2 38-43 43-34
Pittsburgh 74 83 .471 14 8 5-5 L-2 38-40 36-43
St. Louis 69 88 .439 19 13 4-6 W-1 33-45 36-43

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 97 60 .618 _ _ 7-3 W-1 53-28 44-32
Arizona 83 74 .529 14 +1 7-3 W-1 43-35 40-39
San Diego 78 80 .494 19½ 8-2 W-1 44-37 34-43
San Francisco 78 80 .494 19½ 3-7 L-1 44-33 34-47
Colorado 57 100 .363 40 25 2-8 L-1 35-41 22-59

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

        How are agencies finding and hiring the right talent, and training the workforce to keep up with the needs of cybersecurity initiatives? Join Jason Miller and a panel of agency and industry leaders on Oct. 5 as they explore strategies and challenges. Register today!

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 1, Washington 0

Cincinnati 11, Cleveland 7

Detroit 6, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 7

Minnesota 11, Oakland 3

        Read more: Sports News

Arizona 15, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 3

Seattle 6, Houston 2

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City (Ragans 7-4) at Detroit (Gipson-Long 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 3-10) at Minnesota (Gray 8-8), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 6-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Weaver 3-5) at Toronto (Bassitt 15-8), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Montgomery 10-11) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-7), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 1, 1st game

Baltimore 1, Washington 0

Cincinnati 11, Cleveland 7

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 1

Atlanta 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Arizona 15, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 2, 2nd game

San Diego 4, San Francisco 0

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-8), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-6), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 10-9) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-8) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Flexen 1-8), 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|3 Robins AFB Tech Expo
10|3 Military Flight Training USA
10|3 Medtech Cybersecurity Risk Mitigation...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories