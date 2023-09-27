All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Baltimore
|98
|59
|.624
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|46-30
|52-29
|z-Tampa Bay
|96
|62
|.608
|2½
|+10
|5-5
|W-1
|53-28
|43-34
|Toronto
|87
|70
|.554
|11
|+1½
|7-3
|L-1
|41-35
|46-35
|New York
|80
|77
|.510
|18
|5½
|6-4
|W-2
|42-39
|38-38
|Boston
|76
|81
|.484
|22
|9½
|2-8
|L-3
|39-41
|37-40
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Minnesota
|84
|73
|.535
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|46-33
|38-40
|Detroit
|74
|83
|.471
|10
|11½
|6-4
|W-2
|33-43
|41-40
|Cleveland
|74
|84
|.468
|10½
|12
|4-6
|L-3
|41-39
|33-45
|Chicago
|60
|97
|.382
|24
|25½
|4-6
|L-1
|30-46
|30-51
|Kansas City
|54
|103
|.344
|30
|31½
|8-2
|L-1
|31-47
|23-56
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|88
|69
|.561
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|50-31
|38-38
|Houston
|86
|72
|.544
|2½
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|39-42
|47-30
|Seattle
|85
|72
|.541
|3
|½
|4-6
|W-1
|42-34
|43-38
|Los Angeles
|71
|87
|.449
|17½
|15
|3-7
|W-1
|36-41
|35-46
|Oakland
|48
|109
|.306
|40
|37½
|2-8
|L-2
|26-55
|22-54
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|101
|56
|.643
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|49-27
|52-29
|y-Philadelphia
|88
|69
|.561
|13
|+6
|8-2
|W-6
|48-31
|40-38
|Miami
|81
|75
|.519
|19½
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|46-35
|35-40
|New York
|71
|85
|.455
|29½
|10½
|3-7
|L-4
|39-36
|32-49
|Washington
|69
|89
|.437
|32½
|13½
|4-6
|L-2
|34-47
|35-42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Milwaukee
|88
|69
|.561
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|45-31
|43-38
|Chicago
|82
|75
|.522
|6
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|45-36
|37-39
|Cincinnati
|81
|77
|.513
|7½
|1½
|5-5
|W-2
|38-43
|43-34
|Pittsburgh
|74
|83
|.471
|14
|8
|5-5
|L-2
|38-40
|36-43
|St. Louis
|69
|88
|.439
|19
|13
|4-6
|W-1
|33-45
|36-43
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|97
|60
|.618
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|53-28
|44-32
|Arizona
|83
|74
|.529
|14
|+1
|7-3
|W-1
|43-35
|40-39
|San Diego
|78
|80
|.494
|19½
|4½
|8-2
|W-1
|44-37
|34-43
|San Francisco
|78
|80
|.494
|19½
|4½
|3-7
|L-1
|44-33
|34-47
|Colorado
|57
|100
|.363
|40
|25
|2-8
|L-1
|35-41
|22-59
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 1, Washington 0
Cincinnati 11, Cleveland 7
Detroit 6, Kansas City 3
N.Y. Yankees 2, Toronto 0
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 7
Minnesota 11, Oakland 3
Arizona 15, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 3
Seattle 6, Houston 2
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City (Ragans 7-4) at Detroit (Gipson-Long 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 3-10) at Minnesota (Gray 8-8), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 4-7), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 6-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Weaver 3-5) at Toronto (Bassitt 15-8), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Montgomery 10-11) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-7), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 1, 1st game
Baltimore 1, Washington 0
Cincinnati 11, Cleveland 7
Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 1
Atlanta 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Arizona 15, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 2, 2nd game
San Diego 4, San Francisco 0
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 4-7), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 6-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-8), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-6), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 10-9) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-8), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-8) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Flexen 1-8), 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
