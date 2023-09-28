All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Baltimore
|99
|59
|.627
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|47-30
|52-29
|z-Tampa Bay
|97
|62
|.610
|2½
|+10
|5-5
|W-2
|53-28
|44-34
|Toronto
|87
|71
|.551
|12
|+½
|6-4
|L-2
|41-36
|46-35
|New York
|81
|77
|.513
|18
|5½
|6-4
|W-3
|42-39
|39-38
|Boston
|76
|82
|.481
|23
|10½
|2-8
|L-4
|39-42
|37-40
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Minnesota
|85
|73
|.538
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|47-33
|38-40
|Cleveland
|75
|84
|.472
|10½
|12
|4-6
|W-1
|42-39
|33-45
|Detroit
|74
|83
|.471
|10½
|12
|5-4
|W-2
|33-43
|41-40
|Chicago
|60
|98
|.380
|25
|26½
|4-6
|L-2
|30-47
|30-51
|Kansas City
|54
|103
|.344
|30½
|32
|7-2
|L-1
|31-47
|23-56
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|89
|69
|.563
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|50-31
|39-38
|Houston
|87
|72
|.547
|2½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|39-42
|48-30
|Seattle
|85
|73
|.538
|4
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|42-35
|43-38
|Los Angeles
|71
|88
|.447
|18½
|16
|3-7
|L-1
|36-42
|35-46
|Oakland
|48
|110
|.304
|41
|38½
|2-8
|L-3
|26-55
|22-55
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|102
|56
|.646
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|50-27
|52-29
|y-Philadelphia
|89
|69
|.563
|13
|+7
|8-2
|W-7
|49-31
|40-38
|Miami
|82
|76
|.519
|20
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|46-35
|36-41
|New York
|72
|86
|.456
|30
|10
|4-6
|L-1
|40-37
|32-49
|Washington
|69
|90
|.434
|33½
|13½
|4-6
|L-3
|34-47
|35-43
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Milwaukee
|89
|69
|.563
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|46-31
|43-38
|Chicago
|82
|76
|.519
|7
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|45-36
|37-40
|Cincinnati
|81
|78
|.509
|8½
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|38-43
|43-35
|Pittsburgh
|74
|84
|.468
|15
|8
|5-5
|L-3
|38-40
|36-44
|St. Louis
|69
|89
|.437
|20
|13
|4-6
|L-1
|33-45
|36-44
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|98
|60
|.620
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|53-28
|45-32
|Arizona
|84
|74
|.532
|14
|+2
|8-2
|W-2
|43-35
|41-39
|San Diego
|79
|80
|.497
|19½
|3½
|8-2
|W-2
|44-37
|35-43
|San Francisco
|78
|81
|.491
|20½
|4½
|3-7
|L-2
|44-34
|34-47
|Colorado
|57
|101
|.361
|41
|25
|1-9
|L-2
|35-42
|22-59
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3
Baltimore 5, Washington 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 0
Minnesota 6, Oakland 4
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 0
Houston 8, Seattle 3
Kansas City at Detroit, sus.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Oakland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 3:05 p.m., 2nd game
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Quantrill 3-7) at Detroit (Wentz 3-12), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 9-9) at Baltimore (Means 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 7-4) at Toronto (Ryu 3-3), 7:07 p.m.
San Diego (Martinez 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-8), 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 11-10) at Colorado (Blach 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 3-7) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 4-8) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 4-1), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (France 11-6) at Arizona (Gallen 17-8), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 12-4) at Seattle (Woo 4-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 0
N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 2, 1st game
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3
Baltimore 5, Washington 1
Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 6
Atlanta 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 10 innings
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 2
San Diego 5, San Francisco 2, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 15-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 8-8), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Williams 6-10) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Martinez 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-8), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-8) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-1), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 11-10) at Colorado (Blach 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 4-5) at St. Louis (Woodford 2-2), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (France 11-6) at Arizona (Gallen 17-8), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 12-11) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
