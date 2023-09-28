On Air: Federal News Network
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 28, 2023 9:59 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Baltimore 99 59 .627 _ _ 7-3 W-4 47-30 52-29
z-Tampa Bay 97 62 .610 +10 5-5 W-2 53-28 44-34
Toronto 87 71 .551 12 6-4 L-2 41-36 46-35
New York 81 77 .513 18 6-4 W-3 42-39 39-38
Boston 76 82 .481 23 10½ 2-8 L-4 39-42 37-40

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Minnesota 85 73 .538 _ _ 7-3 W-3 47-33 38-40
Cleveland 75 84 .472 10½ 12 4-6 W-1 42-39 33-45
Detroit 74 83 .471 10½ 12 5-4 W-2 33-43 41-40
Chicago 60 98 .380 25 26½ 4-6 L-2 30-47 30-51
Kansas City 54 103 .344 30½ 32 7-2 L-1 31-47 23-56

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 89 69 .563 _ _ 7-3 W-1 50-31 39-38
Houston 87 72 .547 _ 4-6 W-1 39-42 48-30
Seattle 85 73 .538 4 4-6 L-1 42-35 43-38
Los Angeles 71 88 .447 18½ 16 3-7 L-1 36-42 35-46
Oakland 48 110 .304 41 38½ 2-8 L-3 26-55 22-55

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 102 56 .646 _ _ 6-4 W-3 50-27 52-29
y-Philadelphia 89 69 .563 13 +7 8-2 W-7 49-31 40-38
Miami 82 76 .519 20 _ 6-4 W-1 46-35 36-41
New York 72 86 .456 30 10 4-6 L-1 40-37 32-49
Washington 69 90 .434 33½ 13½ 4-6 L-3 34-47 35-43

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Milwaukee 89 69 .563 _ _ 5-5 W-1 46-31 43-38
Chicago 82 76 .519 7 _ 4-6 L-2 45-36 37-40
Cincinnati 81 78 .509 4-6 L-1 38-43 43-35
Pittsburgh 74 84 .468 15 8 5-5 L-3 38-40 36-44
St. Louis 69 89 .437 20 13 4-6 L-1 33-45 36-44

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 98 60 .620 _ _ 7-3 W-2 53-28 45-32
Arizona 84 74 .532 14 +2 8-2 W-2 43-35 41-39
San Diego 79 80 .497 19½ 8-2 W-2 44-37 35-43
San Francisco 78 81 .491 20½ 3-7 L-2 44-34 34-47
Colorado 57 101 .361 41 25 1-9 L-2 35-42 22-59

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3

Baltimore 5, Washington 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 0

Minnesota 6, Oakland 4

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 0

Houston 8, Seattle 3

Kansas City at Detroit, sus.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 3:05 p.m., 2nd game

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 3-7) at Detroit (Wentz 3-12), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-9) at Baltimore (Means 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 7-4) at Toronto (Ryu 3-3), 7:07 p.m.

San Diego (Martinez 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-8), 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 11-10) at Colorado (Blach 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 3-7) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 4-8) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 4-1), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (France 11-6) at Arizona (Gallen 17-8), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 12-4) at Seattle (Woo 4-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 0

N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 2, 1st game

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3

Baltimore 5, Washington 1

Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 6

Atlanta 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 10 innings

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 2

San Diego 5, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 15-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 6-10) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Martinez 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-8), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-8) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 11-10) at Colorado (Blach 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 4-5) at St. Louis (Woodford 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (France 11-6) at Arizona (Gallen 17-8), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 12-11) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

