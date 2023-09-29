On Air: Federal News Network
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 29, 2023 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Baltimore 100 59 .629 _ _ 7-3 W-5 48-30 52-29
y-Tampa Bay 97 62 .610 3 +10 5-5 W-2 53-28 44-34
Toronto 88 71 .553 12 +1 6-4 W-1 42-36 46-35
New York 81 78 .509 19 6 5-5 L-1 42-39 39-39
Boston 76 83 .478 24 11 2-8 L-5 39-42 37-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Minnesota 85 74 .535 _ _ 7-3 L-1 47-34 38-40
Detroit 76 83 .478 9 11 6-4 W-4 35-43 41-40
Cleveland 75 84 .472 10 12 4-6 W-1 42-39 33-45
Chicago 61 98 .384 24 26 4-6 W-1 31-47 30-51
Kansas City 54 105 .340 31 33 6-4 L-3 31-47 23-58

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 89 70 .560 _ _ 7-3 L-1 50-31 39-39
Houston 87 72 .547 2 _ 4-6 W-1 39-42 48-30
Seattle 86 73 .541 3 1 5-5 W-1 43-35 43-38
Los Angeles 71 88 .447 18 16 3-7 L-1 36-42 35-46
Oakland 49 110 .308 40 38 3-7 W-1 26-55 23-55

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 103 56 .648 _ _ 7-3 W-4 51-27 52-29
y-Philadelphia 89 70 .560 14 +6½ 8-2 L-1 49-32 40-38
Miami 82 76 .519 20½ _ 5-4 W-1 46-35 36-41
New York 72 86 .456 30½ 10 3-6 L-1 40-37 32-49
Washington 69 90 .434 34 13½ 4-6 L-3 34-47 35-43

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Milwaukee 90 69 .566 _ _ 6-4 W-2 47-31 43-38
Chicago 82 77 .516 8 ½ 4-6 L-3 45-36 37-41
Cincinnati 81 78 .509 9 4-6 L-1 38-43 43-35
Pittsburgh 75 84 .472 15 6-4 W-1 38-40 37-44
St. Louis 69 90 .434 21 13½ 3-7 L-2 33-45 36-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 98 61 .616 _ _ 6-4 L-1 53-28 45-33
Arizona 84 75 .528 14 +1½ 7-3 L-1 43-35 41-40
San Diego 79 80 .497 19 8-2 W-2 44-37 35-43
San Francisco 78 81 .491 20 3-7 L-2 44-34 34-47
Colorado 58 101 .365 40 24½ 2-8 W-1 36-42 22-59

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 8, Kansas City 0, 1st game

Oakland 2, Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Arizona 1

Detroit 7, Kansas City 3, 2nd game

Baltimore 2, Boston 0

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 0

Seattle 3, Texas 2

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-2) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 3-6) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-9) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 13-4) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 6-8) at Baltimore (Gibson 15-9), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 14-8), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 12-8) at Arizona (Kelly 12-7), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Boyle 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Rosenberg 2-2), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Arizona 1

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0

Pittsburgh 3, Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 14, L.A. Dodgers 5

Miami at N.Y. Mets, sus.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Cabrera 7-7) at Pittsburgh (Priester 3-2), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wicks 4-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 13-4) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Phillips 1-0) at St. Louis (Rom 1-4), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Adon 2-4) at Atlanta (Strider 19-5), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 12-8) at Arizona (Kelly 12-7), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-4) at San Francisco (Beck 3-3), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

