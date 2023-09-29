All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Baltimore
|100
|59
|.629
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|48-30
|52-29
|y-Tampa Bay
|97
|62
|.610
|3
|+10
|5-5
|W-2
|53-28
|44-34
|Toronto
|88
|71
|.553
|12
|+1
|6-4
|W-1
|42-36
|46-35
|New York
|81
|78
|.509
|19
|6
|5-5
|L-1
|42-39
|39-39
|Boston
|76
|83
|.478
|24
|11
|2-8
|L-5
|39-42
|37-41
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Minnesota
|85
|74
|.535
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|47-34
|38-40
|Detroit
|76
|83
|.478
|9
|11
|6-4
|W-4
|35-43
|41-40
|Cleveland
|75
|84
|.472
|10
|12
|4-6
|W-1
|42-39
|33-45
|Chicago
|61
|98
|.384
|24
|26
|4-6
|W-1
|31-47
|30-51
|Kansas City
|54
|105
|.340
|31
|33
|6-4
|L-3
|31-47
|23-58
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|89
|70
|.560
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|50-31
|39-39
|Houston
|87
|72
|.547
|2
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|39-42
|48-30
|Seattle
|86
|73
|.541
|3
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|43-35
|43-38
|Los Angeles
|71
|88
|.447
|18
|16
|3-7
|L-1
|36-42
|35-46
|Oakland
|49
|110
|.308
|40
|38
|3-7
|W-1
|26-55
|23-55
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|103
|56
|.648
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|51-27
|52-29
|y-Philadelphia
|89
|70
|.560
|14
|+6½
|8-2
|L-1
|49-32
|40-38
|Miami
|82
|76
|.519
|20½
|_
|5-4
|W-1
|46-35
|36-41
|New York
|72
|86
|.456
|30½
|10
|3-6
|L-1
|40-37
|32-49
|Washington
|69
|90
|.434
|34
|13½
|4-6
|L-3
|34-47
|35-43
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Milwaukee
|90
|69
|.566
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|47-31
|43-38
|Chicago
|82
|77
|.516
|8
|½
|4-6
|L-3
|45-36
|37-41
|Cincinnati
|81
|78
|.509
|9
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|38-43
|43-35
|Pittsburgh
|75
|84
|.472
|15
|7½
|6-4
|W-1
|38-40
|37-44
|St. Louis
|69
|90
|.434
|21
|13½
|3-7
|L-2
|33-45
|36-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|98
|61
|.616
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|53-28
|45-33
|Arizona
|84
|75
|.528
|14
|+1½
|7-3
|L-1
|43-35
|41-40
|San Diego
|79
|80
|.497
|19
|3½
|8-2
|W-2
|44-37
|35-43
|San Francisco
|78
|81
|.491
|20
|4½
|3-7
|L-2
|44-34
|34-47
|Colorado
|58
|101
|.365
|40
|24½
|2-8
|W-1
|36-42
|22-59
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 8, Kansas City 0, 1st game
Oakland 2, Minnesota 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Arizona 1
Detroit 7, Kansas City 3, 2nd game
Baltimore 2, Boston 0
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 0
Seattle 3, Texas 2
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-2) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 3-6) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-9) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 13-4) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 6-8) at Baltimore (Gibson 15-9), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 14-8), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 12-8) at Arizona (Kelly 12-7), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Boyle 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Rosenberg 2-2), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Arizona 1
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0
Pittsburgh 3, Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado 14, L.A. Dodgers 5
Miami at N.Y. Mets, sus.
Friday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Cabrera 7-7) at Pittsburgh (Priester 3-2), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wicks 4-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 13-4) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Phillips 1-0) at St. Louis (Rom 1-4), 7:15 p.m.
Washington (Adon 2-4) at Atlanta (Strider 19-5), 7:20 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 12-8) at Arizona (Kelly 12-7), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-4) at San Francisco (Beck 3-3), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.
