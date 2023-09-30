On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until government shutdown:
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 30, 2023 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Baltimore 100 60 .625 _ _ 6-4 L-1 48-31 52-29
y-Tampa Bay 97 63 .606 3 +9 5-5 L-1 53-28 44-35
Toronto 89 71 .556 11 +1 6-4 W-2 43-36 46-35
New York 81 79 .506 19 7 5-5 L-2 42-39 39-40
Boston 77 83 .481 23 11 3-7 W-1 39-42 38-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Minnesota 86 74 .538 _ _ 7-3 W-1 47-34 39-40
Cleveland 76 84 .475 10 12 4-6 W-2 42-39 34-45
Detroit 76 84 .475 10 12 6-4 L-1 35-44 41-40
Chicago 61 99 .381 25 27 4-6 L-1 31-48 30-51
Kansas City 55 105 .344 31 33 7-3 W-1 32-47 23-58

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 89 71 .556 _ _ 7-3 L-2 50-31 39-40
Houston 88 72 .550 1 _ 4-6 W-2 39-42 49-30
Seattle 87 73 .544 2 1 5-5 W-2 44-35 43-38
Los Angeles 72 88 .450 17 16 4-6 W-1 37-42 35-46
Oakland 49 111 .306 40 39 3-7 L-1 26-55 23-56

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 103 57 .644 _ _ 7-3 L-1 51-28 52-29
y-Philadelphia 89 70 .560 13½ +6 8-2 L-1 49-32 40-38
Miami 83 76 .522 19½ _ 5-4 W-1 46-35 37-41
New York 72 86 .456 30 10½ 3-6 L-1 40-37 32-49
Washington 70 90 .438 33 13½ 4-6 W-1 34-47 36-43

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Milwaukee 91 69 .569 _ _ 7-3 W-3 48-31 43-38
Chicago 82 78 .513 9 4-6 L-4 45-36 37-42
Cincinnati 82 78 .513 9 4-6 W-1 38-43 44-35
Pittsburgh 75 85 .469 16 5-5 L-1 38-41 37-44
St. Louis 69 91 .431 22 14½ 2-8 L-3 33-46 36-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 99 61 .619 _ _ 6-4 W-1 53-28 46-33
Arizona 84 76 .525 15 6-4 L-2 43-36 41-40
San Diego 80 80 .500 19 8-2 W-3 44-37 36-43
San Francisco 78 82 .488 21 2-8 L-3 44-35 34-47
Colorado 58 102 .363 41 25½ 2-8 L-1 36-43 22-59

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

        Join us for a panel discussion on Oct. 10 with Tom Temin, agency leaders and Illumio's Gary Barlet who will discuss the latest thinking in achieving mission assurance and data protection using zero trust, segmentation and monitoring strategies. Register today!

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Boston 3, Baltimore 0

Cleveland 7, Detroit 5

Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 4

San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 12, N.Y. Yankees 5

Minnesota 7, Colorado 6

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 1

        Read more: Sports News

Houston 2, Arizona 1

Seattle 8, Texas 0

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Texas at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Houck 5-10) at Baltimore (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 5-13) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-8) at Toronto (Gausman 12-9), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Giolito 8-14) at Detroit (Rodriguez 12-9), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 8-6) at Colorado (Anderson 1-6), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 4-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-15), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 14-9) at Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-7), 3:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Seattle (Kirby 12-10), 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Miami 4, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 10, Atlanta 6

San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Cincinnati 19, St. Louis 2

Minnesota 7, Colorado 6

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings

Houston 2, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 11-4) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 3:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Washington (Rutledge 1-1) at Atlanta (Elder 12-4), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 16-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-5), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 8-6) at Colorado (Anderson 1-6), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Butto 1-3), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 14-9) at Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-7), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 4-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13), 3:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|6 CAPA Fall Conference & Vendor...
10|6 Power Breakfast: AI/ML Opportunities
10|6 2023 Fall Golf Tournament
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories