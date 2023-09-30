All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Baltimore
|100
|60
|.625
|6-4
|L-1
|48-31
|52-29
|y-Tampa Bay
|97
|63
|.606
|3
|+9
|5-5
|L-1
|53-28
|44-35
|Toronto
|89
|71
|.556
|11
|+1
|6-4
|W-2
|43-36
|46-35
|New York
|81
|79
|.506
|19
|7
|5-5
|L-2
|42-39
|39-40
|Boston
|77
|83
|.481
|23
|11
|3-7
|W-1
|39-42
|38-41
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Minnesota
|86
|74
|.538
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|47-34
|39-40
|Cleveland
|76
|84
|.475
|10
|12
|4-6
|W-2
|42-39
|34-45
|Detroit
|76
|84
|.475
|10
|12
|6-4
|L-1
|35-44
|41-40
|Chicago
|61
|99
|.381
|25
|27
|4-6
|L-1
|31-48
|30-51
|Kansas City
|55
|105
|.344
|31
|33
|7-3
|W-1
|32-47
|23-58
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|89
|71
|.556
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|50-31
|39-40
|Houston
|88
|72
|.550
|1
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|39-42
|49-30
|Seattle
|87
|73
|.544
|2
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|44-35
|43-38
|Los Angeles
|72
|88
|.450
|17
|16
|4-6
|W-1
|37-42
|35-46
|Oakland
|49
|111
|.306
|40
|39
|3-7
|L-1
|26-55
|23-56
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|103
|57
|.644
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|51-28
|52-29
|y-Philadelphia
|89
|70
|.560
|13½
|+6
|8-2
|L-1
|49-32
|40-38
|Miami
|83
|76
|.522
|19½
|_
|5-4
|W-1
|46-35
|37-41
|New York
|72
|86
|.456
|30
|10½
|3-6
|L-1
|40-37
|32-49
|Washington
|70
|90
|.438
|33
|13½
|4-6
|W-1
|34-47
|36-43
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Milwaukee
|91
|69
|.569
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|48-31
|43-38
|Chicago
|82
|78
|.513
|9
|1½
|4-6
|L-4
|45-36
|37-42
|Cincinnati
|82
|78
|.513
|9
|1½
|4-6
|W-1
|38-43
|44-35
|Pittsburgh
|75
|85
|.469
|16
|8½
|5-5
|L-1
|38-41
|37-44
|St. Louis
|69
|91
|.431
|22
|14½
|2-8
|L-3
|33-46
|36-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|99
|61
|.619
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|53-28
|46-33
|Arizona
|84
|76
|.525
|15
|+½
|6-4
|L-2
|43-36
|41-40
|San Diego
|80
|80
|.500
|19
|3½
|8-2
|W-3
|44-37
|36-43
|San Francisco
|78
|82
|.488
|21
|5½
|2-8
|L-3
|44-35
|34-47
|Colorado
|58
|102
|.363
|41
|25½
|2-8
|L-1
|36-43
|22-59
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Boston 3, Baltimore 0
Cleveland 7, Detroit 5
Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 4
San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 12, N.Y. Yankees 5
Minnesota 7, Colorado 6
L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 1
Houston 2, Arizona 1
Seattle 8, Texas 0
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Houck 5-10) at Baltimore (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 5-13) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-8) at Toronto (Gausman 12-9), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Giolito 8-14) at Detroit (Rodriguez 12-9), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 8-6) at Colorado (Anderson 1-6), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (King 4-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-15), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 14-9) at Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-7), 3:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Seattle (Kirby 12-10), 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Miami 4, Pittsburgh 3
Washington 10, Atlanta 6
San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Cincinnati 19, St. Louis 2
Minnesota 7, Colorado 6
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings
Houston 2, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 11-4) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 3:05 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Washington (Rutledge 1-1) at Atlanta (Elder 12-4), 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 16-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-5), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 8-6) at Colorado (Anderson 1-6), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Butto 1-3), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 14-9) at Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-7), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 4-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13), 3:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
