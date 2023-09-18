On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
Sports News

Browns star running back Nick Chubb carted off with knee injury vs. Steelers

The Associated Press
September 18, 2023 9:18 pm
< a min read
      

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field with a knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

Chubb collided with Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick at the end of a 5-yard run early in the second quarter. Chubb’s legs bent awkwardly underneath him while being tackled by Fitzpatrick.

Chubb remained on the ground for several minutes while teammates gathered in prayer nearby. He eventually left on a cart. Chubb ran 10 times for 64 yards before getting hurt.

He was replaced by Jerome Ford, who scored on a 3-yard reception immediately after Chubb’s exit. Ford then rushed for a 2-point conversion to put the Browns ahead 11-7.

        Insight by Red Hat: Explore the benefits, data security implications and strategies for managing complex edge systems. Our new ebook highlights how NOAA and VA aim to better serve users everywhere and shares real-world best practices from Red Hat experts.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|24 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories