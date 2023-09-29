Cabrera has three hits in final weekend, but Guardians beat Tigers, 7-5

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera had three hits, including two doubles, but the Cleveland Indians spoiled the first day of his valedictory weekend with a 7-5 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Cabrera, playing the last three games of his career, doubled in his first two at-bats to raise his total to 626, breaking a tie for 13th place and moving two ahead of Hank Aaron. Cabrera singled in the seventh for his 3,173rd hit.

Cal Quantrill drew thunderous boos when he hit Cabrera in the third inning, although Cabrera simply jogged to first and engaged in his normal laughing conversations with first baseman Josh Naylor and the Guardians dugout.

Quantrill (4-7) gave up eight hits and four runs while striking out three in five innings to pick up the win, and Emmanuel Clase allowed a ninth-inning homer to Spencer Torkelson before finishing the game for his 44th save.

Tyler Freeman hit a three-run homer in the third in Cleveland’s four-run inning.

The Guardians scored three runs in the second inning with the aid of a key defensive mistake.

Ramón Laureano walked and stole second. Joey Wentz (3-13) retired the next two batters and appeared to be out of the inning when Brayan Rocchio lined to left. Akil Baddoo misplayed it and it went off his glove for a run-scoring double.

Bo Naylor followed with a two-run homer.

Zach McKinstry cut the gap to 3-2 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning, but the Guardians scored four more in the third.

Laureano led off with a walk and Andrés Giménez singled before Freeman’s homer. With one out, Bo Naylor hit a ground-rule double and scored when Kerry Carpenter misplayed Straw’s single.

Parker Meadows hit a two-run triple in the fourth.

Torkelson led off the ninth with his 31st homer, bringing up Cabrera who received a standing ovation from the crowd of 30,053, but he grounded out on the first pitch.

MORE MILESTONES

Cabrera’s two hits gave him 897 multi-hit games, one more than Rod Carew for 17th place in major league history.

He also got a job on Friday, as the team announced he will serve as a special assistant to team president Scott Harris – a player-development role originally designed by Dave Dombrowski for Willie Horton and Al Kaline. Horton, Alan Trammell, Kirk Gibson, Jim Leyland and Lance Parrish currently serve in the job.

ANOTHER FAREWELL

Guardians manager Terry Francona, who is also retiring at the end of the season, received a video tribute from Tigers manager A.J. Hinch after the top of the first inning, followed by a standing ovation from the crowd.

UP NEXT

RHP Triston McKenzie (0-2, 6.17) will pitch for Cleveland on Saturday.

