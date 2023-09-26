On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until government shutdown:
Sports News

Canada’s women book a ticket to the Paris Olympics by defeating Jamaica

The Associated Press
September 26, 2023 9:29 pm
1 min read
      

TORONTO (AP) — Cloe Lacasse and Jordyn Huitema scored, and Canada defeated Jamaica 2-1 on Tuesday night in the second leg of the teams’ Olympic qualifier to secure a berth at next summer’s Paris Games.

Canada is the reigning Olympic gold medalist after winning at the Tokyo Games two years ago.

Canada went into the match with the advantage after defeating Jamaica 2-0 in the first leg of the CONCACAF play-in qualifier last week in Kingston.

The United States had already secured the first of CONCACAF’s two spots in the field for the Olympics.

        How are agencies finding and hiring the right talent, and training the workforce to keep up with the needs of cybersecurity initiatives? Join Jason Miller and a panel of agency and industry leaders on Oct. 5 as they explore strategies and challenges. Register today!

Drew Spence gave Jamaica the lead with a goal on a free kick that sailed over the wall and tucked into the corner, out of reach of Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan in the 33rd minute.

After a pair of shots that hit the crossbar, Canada broke through in the 39th with a goal by Lacasse that put the team up 3-1 on aggregate.

Huitema came into the game as a second-half substitute and scored in the 50th before a packed house at BMO Field. The announced attendance was 29,212.

Canada was coming off a disappointing finish at the Women’s World Cup this summer. The Canadians didn’t advance out of the group stage. Jamaica fell to Colombia in the round of 16 at the World Cup.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|2 QCon San Francisco
10|2 2023 LegalTech Summit USA
10|2 DattoCon23
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories