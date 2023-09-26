On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
Sports News

Colombian club president shot dead after match

The Associated Press
September 26, 2023 12:48 am
1 min read
      

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian second division club Tigres FC has announced its president, Edgar Paez, was fatally shot after his team’s loss on Saturday night.

According to local media reports, the 63-year-old Paez was driving home with his daughter after a home loss to Atletico FC when he was shot by two men on a motorbike close to Tigres’ Metropolitano de Techo stadium in Bogota.

His daughter was uninjured in the attack and prosecutors have an investigation into the murder underway.

“The Tigres family and the sporting community are devastated by this event,” the club said in a statement that was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “His commitment to the team and his dedication to the development of the sport in our region left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

        How can agencies better reach underserved populations as we head into open season? Join Jory Heckman on Oct. 4 as he discusses tools and analytics to improve the customer experience with TransUnion's Scott Straub. Register today!

The Colombian Football Federation also extended its condolences to Paez’s family and team in a statement.

“The Colombian Football Federation and its Executive Committee mourn the passing of Mr. Édgar Paez, the president of Tigres FC Club. From Colombian football, we extend our condolences and stand by the side of his family, friends, and loved ones in their grief. Rest in peace.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|2 QCon San Francisco
10|2 2023 LegalTech Summit USA
10|2 DattoCon23
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories