Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter taken to hospital in second half of game vs CSU

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — University of Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter was taken to a hospital for an evaluation during the third quarter of the Buffaloes’ game against Colorado State at Folsom Field on Saturday night.

The school didn’t immediately announce the reason Hunter was ruled out and transported to a hospital, but he absorbed an illegal hit to his midsection in the second quarter on an incompletion at the Colorado sideline.

The Rams were whistled for two fouls on the play. Safety Henry Blackburn was flagged for pass interference and nickel back Ayden Hector was assessed a foul for unsportsmanlike conduct after a late hit out of bounds at Hunter’s midsection.

Hunter, who earlier coughed up a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, returned to the game, playing on both offense and defense, but left early in the thrid quarter.

The Buffaloes trailed the Rams 21-14 when Hunter was transported to a hospital.

Along with Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Henry has been mentioned as an early candidate for the Heisman Trophy after playing both cornerback and receiver for coach Deion Sanders.

