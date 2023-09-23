On Air: Federal News Network
Croatian police detain 9 soccer fans over the violence in Greece last month that killed one person

The Associated Press
September 23, 2023
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police have arrested nine soccer fans sought on European warrants for involvement in deadly violence last month in Greece, state television station HRT reported on Saturday.

Greece has issued arrest warrants for 10 fans of Croatia’s Dinamo Zagreb soccer club, but one of them remains at large, the report said. Croatia’s Justice Ministry said in a statement it had been informed of the warrants by the Croatian police.

The fans, members of the so-called Bad Blue Boys fan group, are suspected of taking part in the August violence in Athens that killed one person.

Dozens of other Croatian soccer fans already have been detained in Greece over the violence, during which a 29-year-old Greek fan was stabbed to death outside AEK Athens’ stadium, prompting the cancellation of a Champions League qualifier against Dinamo Zagreb.

Amateur video of the attack showed dozens of youths wielding bats and iron bars running past the stadium as flares and firebombs exploded. Ten people were injured.

