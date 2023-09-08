On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Robert breaks up no-hit bid by Tigers rookie Olson vs. White Sox with 1 out in 7th inning

The Associated Press
September 8, 2023 8:20 pm
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers rookie Reese Olson’s no-hit bid was ended by Luis Robert Jr with one out in the seventh inning on Friday night.

Robert hit a 2-2 slider into the left-field corner for a double on Olson’s 94th pitch.

Eloy Jiménez followed with a flyout, and Yoán Moncada chased Olson with a two-run homer that gave Chicago a 2-0 lead.

The 24-year-old right-hander made his 15th big league start and 18th appearance. He walked one batter, hit another and struck out five in 6 2/3 innings. He threw 56 of 99 pitches for strikes.

        Insight by Red Hat: Explore the benefits, data security implications and strategies for managing complex edge systems. Our new ebook highlights how NOAA and VA aim to better serve users everywhere and shares real-world best practices from Red Hat experts.

Olson has not thrown a complete game in 87 professional starts.

Selected by Milwaukee in the 13th round of the 2018 amateur draft from North Hall High in Gainesville, Georgia, Olson was acquired by Detroit in July 2021 for left-hander Daniel Norris.

Olson entered 3-6 and has a 4.50 ERA. He threw shutout ball over a season-high seven innings in his previous start, a 10-0 win at the White Sox on Sept. 2.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|14 Maine Digital Government Summit 2023
9|14 EW/Cyber Technology Assessments by...
9|14 Florida Cybersecurity Education Summit...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories