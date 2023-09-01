On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Diamondbacks host the Orioles in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press
September 1, 2023 4:21 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (83-50, first in the AL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (69-65, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Cole Irvin (1-3, 4.78 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (1-5, 6.93 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -116, Diamondbacks -103; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks open a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Arizona has gone 35-32 in home games and 69-65 overall. The Diamondbacks are 50-15 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Baltimore is 83-50 overall and 41-24 on the road. The Orioles have gone 36-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 21 doubles, seven triples, 21 home runs and 68 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 13-for-31 with a double, two triples and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Austin Hays leads the Orioles with a .279 batting average, and has 32 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 31 walks and 53 RBI. Anthony Santander is 15-for-39 with five home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by two runs

Orioles: 7-3, .294 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Orioles: Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

