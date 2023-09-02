Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 14, Holdrege 0
Ainsworth 66, Madison 0
Alma 74, Thunder Ridge, Kan. 52
Anselmo-Merna 48, Ansley-Litchfield 12
Arapahoe 50, Loomis 14
Arcadia-Loup City 20, North Central 16
Arthur County 60, Cody-Kilgore 54
Auburn 34, Logan View 13
Axtell 20, Overton 3
Bancroft-Rosalie 34, Wakefield 16
Battle Creek 47, David City 0
Bayard 44, Sandhills Valley 42
Bellevue West 41, Omaha Burke 28
Bennington 28, Plattsmouth 20
Bishop Neumann 62, Lincoln Lutheran 10
Blue Hill 52, Palmer 42
Boone Central 42, Aurora 7
Bridgeport 64, Maxwell 6
Broken Bow 28, Ogallala 22
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Superior 0
Burwell 54, Medicine Valley 12
Cambridge 58, Pleasanton 14
Central Valley 52, High Plains Community 6
Chadron 22, Gering 16
Clarkson-Leigh 36, Pender 29
Columbus 24, Lincoln Southwest 21
Columbus Lakeview 28, Boys Town 21
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 54, Omaha South 0
Cozad 26, Central City 25
Crete 20, Lexington 17
Crofton 16, Bloomfield 2
Cross County 98, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 12
Doniphan-Trumbull 40, West Holt 0
Douglas County West 38, Wayne 14
Dundy County-Stratton 34, Perkins County 20
East Butler 56, Omaha Christian Academy 6
Elkhorn 26, Norris 24
Elkhorn North 48, Lincoln Northwest 13
Elm Creek 39, Bertrand 0
Elmwood-Murdock 48, Freeman 26
Falls City 29, Fairbury 15
Fillmore Central 30, Milford 0
Gothenburg 20, McCook 14
Gretna 49, Omaha Central 28
Gretna East 63, Buena Vista 6
Hartington Cedar Catholic 25, Aquinas 13
Harvard 62, Santee 43
Hastings St. Cecilia 19, Amherst 6
Heartland 34, Nebraska Christian 19
Hemingford 26, Sutherland 18
Howells/Dodge 54, Fullerton 20
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 44, Deshler 26
Hyannis 53, Morrill 20
Johnson County Central 40, Conestoga 6
Johnson-Brock 55, Weeping Water 6
Kearney 41, Fremont 6
Kearney Catholic 45, Hershey 7
Kenesaw 42, Giltner 22
Kimball 40, Leyton 10
Lawrence-Nelson 36, Falls City Sacred Heart 14
Lincoln Christian 20, Platteview 13
Lincoln East 31, Lincoln Southeast 28, 2OT
Lutheran High Northeast 58, Twin River 20
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 36, Homer 29
Malcolm 49, Raymond Central 13
Millard South 33, Elkhorn South 0
Millard West 19, Omaha North 16
Minden 33, St. Paul 0
Mitchell 39, Torrington, Wyo. 7
Mullen 26, Twin Loup 22
Nebraska City Lourdes 62, Palmyra 26
Neligh-Oakdale 40, Guardian Angels 24
Niobrara-Verdigre 26, Creighton 12
Norfolk 27, Bellevue East 0
Norfolk Catholic 31, Ord 14
North Bend Central 43, Grand Island Central Catholic 20
North Platte St. Patrick’s 36, Hi-Line 32
O’Neill 40, Schuyler 14
Oakland-Craig 22, Fort Calhoun 20
Omaha Bryan 61, Omaha Benson 0
Omaha Gross Catholic 28, Westview 0
Omaha Roncalli 35, Nebraska City 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 30, Grand Island Northwest 14
Omaha Westside 45, Grand Island 0
Osceola 74, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 6
Papillion-LaVista 28, Papillion-LaVista South 7
Parkview Christian 37, Hampton 0
Pawnee City 53, Franklin 20
Pierce 28, Columbus Scotus 21
Plainview 42, Hartington-Newcastle 6
Ponca 24, Archbishop Bergan 21
Potter-Dix 68, Crawford 31
Ralston 28, Elkhorn Mount Michael 14
Ravenna 50, Southern Valley 20
Red Cloud 40, Meridian 0
Sandhills/Thedford 42, Hitchcock County 20
Sandy Creek 46, Riverside 14
Scottsbluff 24, North Platte 21
Seward 20, Lincoln Pius X 13
Shelby-Rising City 50, Mead 14
Sidney 21, Chase County 14
Silver Lake 42, Nebraska Lutheran 14
Sioux County 78, Banner County 12
South Loup 54, Maywood-Hayes Center 13
South Sioux City 46, Sioux City, West, Iowa 14
Southern 22, Diller-Odell 14
St. Mary’s 46, Randolph 20
Stanton 62, Elkhorn Valley 34
Summerland 52, Boyd County 14
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43, Stuart 27
Syracuse 40, Omaha Concordia 7
Tekamah-Herman 8, Centennial 6
Thayer Central 30, Sutton 12
Tri County Northeast 44, Winside 14
Valentine 14, Centura 6
Wahoo 28, Ashland-Greenwood 21
Wausa 28, CWC 24
Waverly 42, Beatrice 0
West Point-Beemer 31, Arlington 0
Wilber-Clatonia 42, Louisville 20
Wisner-Pilger 32, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 20
Wood River 28, Gibbon 14
Wynot 14, Humphrey St. Francis 6
York 21, Hastings 0
Yutan 55, Tri County 7
