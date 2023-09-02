On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
September 2, 2023 1:27 am
2 min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 14, Holdrege 0

Ainsworth 66, Madison 0

Alma 74, Thunder Ridge, Kan. 52

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

Anselmo-Merna 48, Ansley-Litchfield 12

Arapahoe 50, Loomis 14

Arcadia-Loup City 20, North Central 16

Arthur County 60, Cody-Kilgore 54

Auburn 34, Logan View 13

Axtell 20, Overton 3

Bancroft-Rosalie 34, Wakefield 16

Battle Creek 47, David City 0

        Read more: Sports News

Bayard 44, Sandhills Valley 42

Bellevue West 41, Omaha Burke 28

Bennington 28, Plattsmouth 20

Bishop Neumann 62, Lincoln Lutheran 10

Blue Hill 52, Palmer 42

Boone Central 42, Aurora 7

Bridgeport 64, Maxwell 6

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Broken Bow 28, Ogallala 22

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Superior 0

Burwell 54, Medicine Valley 12

Cambridge 58, Pleasanton 14

Central Valley 52, High Plains Community 6

Chadron 22, Gering 16

Clarkson-Leigh 36, Pender 29

Columbus 24, Lincoln Southwest 21

Columbus Lakeview 28, Boys Town 21

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa 54, Omaha South 0

Cozad 26, Central City 25

Crete 20, Lexington 17

Crofton 16, Bloomfield 2

Cross County 98, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 12

Doniphan-Trumbull 40, West Holt 0

Douglas County West 38, Wayne 14

Dundy County-Stratton 34, Perkins County 20

East Butler 56, Omaha Christian Academy 6

Elkhorn 26, Norris 24

Elkhorn North 48, Lincoln Northwest 13

Elm Creek 39, Bertrand 0

Elmwood-Murdock 48, Freeman 26

Falls City 29, Fairbury 15

Fillmore Central 30, Milford 0

Gothenburg 20, McCook 14

Gretna 49, Omaha Central 28

Gretna East 63, Buena Vista 6

Hartington Cedar Catholic 25, Aquinas 13

Harvard 62, Santee 43

Hastings St. Cecilia 19, Amherst 6

Heartland 34, Nebraska Christian 19

Hemingford 26, Sutherland 18

Howells/Dodge 54, Fullerton 20

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 44, Deshler 26

Hyannis 53, Morrill 20

Johnson County Central 40, Conestoga 6

Johnson-Brock 55, Weeping Water 6

Kearney 41, Fremont 6

Kearney Catholic 45, Hershey 7

Kenesaw 42, Giltner 22

Kimball 40, Leyton 10

Lawrence-Nelson 36, Falls City Sacred Heart 14

Lincoln Christian 20, Platteview 13

Lincoln East 31, Lincoln Southeast 28, 2OT

Lutheran High Northeast 58, Twin River 20

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 36, Homer 29

Malcolm 49, Raymond Central 13

Millard South 33, Elkhorn South 0

Millard West 19, Omaha North 16

Minden 33, St. Paul 0

Mitchell 39, Torrington, Wyo. 7

Mullen 26, Twin Loup 22

Nebraska City Lourdes 62, Palmyra 26

Neligh-Oakdale 40, Guardian Angels 24

Niobrara-Verdigre 26, Creighton 12

Norfolk 27, Bellevue East 0

Norfolk Catholic 31, Ord 14

North Bend Central 43, Grand Island Central Catholic 20

North Platte St. Patrick’s 36, Hi-Line 32

O’Neill 40, Schuyler 14

Oakland-Craig 22, Fort Calhoun 20

Omaha Bryan 61, Omaha Benson 0

Omaha Gross Catholic 28, Westview 0

Omaha Roncalli 35, Nebraska City 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 30, Grand Island Northwest 14

Omaha Westside 45, Grand Island 0

Osceola 74, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 6

Papillion-LaVista 28, Papillion-LaVista South 7

Parkview Christian 37, Hampton 0

Pawnee City 53, Franklin 20

Pierce 28, Columbus Scotus 21

Plainview 42, Hartington-Newcastle 6

Ponca 24, Archbishop Bergan 21

Potter-Dix 68, Crawford 31

Ralston 28, Elkhorn Mount Michael 14

Ravenna 50, Southern Valley 20

Red Cloud 40, Meridian 0

Sandhills/Thedford 42, Hitchcock County 20

Sandy Creek 46, Riverside 14

Scottsbluff 24, North Platte 21

Seward 20, Lincoln Pius X 13

Shelby-Rising City 50, Mead 14

Sidney 21, Chase County 14

Silver Lake 42, Nebraska Lutheran 14

Sioux County 78, Banner County 12

South Loup 54, Maywood-Hayes Center 13

South Sioux City 46, Sioux City, West, Iowa 14

Southern 22, Diller-Odell 14

St. Mary’s 46, Randolph 20

Stanton 62, Elkhorn Valley 34

Summerland 52, Boyd County 14

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43, Stuart 27

Syracuse 40, Omaha Concordia 7

Tekamah-Herman 8, Centennial 6

Thayer Central 30, Sutton 12

Tri County Northeast 44, Winside 14

Valentine 14, Centura 6

Wahoo 28, Ashland-Greenwood 21

Wausa 28, CWC 24

Waverly 42, Beatrice 0

West Point-Beemer 31, Arlington 0

Wilber-Clatonia 42, Louisville 20

Wisner-Pilger 32, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 20

Wood River 28, Gibbon 14

Wynot 14, Humphrey St. Francis 6

York 21, Hastings 0

Yutan 55, Tri County 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|9 2023 National Convention
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories