Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
September 8, 2023 9:33 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Broadneck 28, Arundel 7

C. H. Flowers 14, Oxon Hill 0

Carver Vo-Tech 46, Patterson 6

Catonsville 48, Baltimore Chesapeake 0

Clear Spring 27, Green Street Academy 14

Concordia Prep 46, Old Mill 0

Dulaney 26, Kenwood 7

Friendly 24, Fairmont Heights 6

Great Mills 24, Leonardtown 8

Joppatowne 49, Reginald Lewis 7

Lake Clifton 16, Edmondson-Westside 8

Landon 24, Saint Paul’s Boys 0

Martinsburg, W.Va. 48, Boys Latin 0

Meade 43, Severn 14

Mergenthaler 20, Middletown 7

Moorefield, W.Va. 43, Oakland Southern 8

North Caroline 34, Parkside 0

North Point 55, La Plata 0

Northeast – AA 34, Crofton 14

Northern – Cal 45, Thomas Stone 0

Patapsco 16, Parkville 12

Sparrows Point 28, Eastern Tech 7

Spring Mills, W.Va. 39, South Hagerstown 14

Stephen Decatur 49, Randallstown 8

Suitland 28, High Point 0

Wicomico 17, Easton 3

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Quince Orchard vs. Gaithersburg, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

