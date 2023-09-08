Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Broadneck 28, Arundel 7
C. H. Flowers 14, Oxon Hill 0
Carver Vo-Tech 46, Patterson 6
Catonsville 48, Baltimore Chesapeake 0
Clear Spring 27, Green Street Academy 14
Concordia Prep 46, Old Mill 0
Dulaney 26, Kenwood 7
Friendly 24, Fairmont Heights 6
Great Mills 24, Leonardtown 8
Joppatowne 49, Reginald Lewis 7
Lake Clifton 16, Edmondson-Westside 8
Landon 24, Saint Paul’s Boys 0
Martinsburg, W.Va. 48, Boys Latin 0
Meade 43, Severn 14
Mergenthaler 20, Middletown 7
Moorefield, W.Va. 43, Oakland Southern 8
North Caroline 34, Parkside 0
North Point 55, La Plata 0
Northeast – AA 34, Crofton 14
Northern – Cal 45, Thomas Stone 0
Patapsco 16, Parkville 12
Sparrows Point 28, Eastern Tech 7
Spring Mills, W.Va. 39, South Hagerstown 14
Stephen Decatur 49, Randallstown 8
Suitland 28, High Point 0
Wicomico 17, Easton 3
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Quince Orchard vs. Gaithersburg, ppd.
