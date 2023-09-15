On Air: Federal News Network
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
September 15, 2023 8:03 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bowie 50, High Point 14

Calvert 51, Thomas Stone 0

Central 18, Crossland 8

Chopticon 24, McDonough 12

Fairmont Heights 14, Surrattsville 6

Forest Park, Va. 29, Gwynn Park 0

Fort Hill def. Oakland Southern, forfeit

Frederick Douglass 12, Largo 6

Laurel 14, C. H. Flowers 0

Oakdale 28, Frederick 16

Potomac 14, Friendly 0

Suitland 27, Oxon Hill 8

Westminster 42, South Carroll 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

