Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bowie 50, High Point 14
Calvert 51, Thomas Stone 0
Central 18, Crossland 8
Chopticon 24, McDonough 12
Fairmont Heights 14, Surrattsville 6
Forest Park, Va. 29, Gwynn Park 0
Fort Hill def. Oakland Southern, forfeit
Frederick Douglass 12, Largo 6
Laurel 14, C. H. Flowers 0
Oakdale 28, Frederick 16
Potomac 14, Friendly 0
Suitland 27, Oxon Hill 8
Westminster 42, South Carroll 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.