Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Baltimore Poly 28, Reginald Lewis 6
Forest Park 64, Benjamin Franklin High School 0
Green Street Academy 14, Baltimore Douglass 6
Loyola 24, Mt. St. Joseph’s 21
Parkdale 52, Hyattsville Northwestern 0
Patterson 33, Edmondson-Westside 18
Pendleton County, W.Va. def. Oakland Southern, forfeit
Stephen Decatur 39, Snow Hill 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.