Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Albert Gallatin, Pa. def. Oakland Southern, forfeit
Allegany 42, Saint James 7
Annapolis 28, Harwood Southern 9
Archbishop Spalding 62, Pallotti 0
Arundel 27, Pasadena Chesapeake 14
Baltimore Douglass 23, Benjamin Franklin High School 6
Broadneck 56, Severna Park 0
Cambridge/SD 52, Kent County 0
Clarke County, Va. 21, Catoctin 14
Concordia Prep 12, Archbishop Curley 7
Digital Harbor 18, Patterson 0
Dunbar 48, Edmondson-Westside 0
Edgewood 32, Joppatowne 12
Forest Park 26, Reginald Lewis 0
Fort Hill 28, Briar Woods, Va. 0
Frederick 35, Walkersville 21
Good Counsel 42, St. Mary’s Ryken 6
Great Mills 36, Northern – Cal 35
Huntingtown 28, Leonardtown 7
Linganore 42, Tuscarora 0
Mergenthaler 42, Baltimore Poly 0
Milford Mill 33, Dundalk 0
North Hagerstown 44, Smithsburg 24
Northern Garrett 39, Hampshire, W.Va. 0
Northwood 8, John F. Kennedy 0
Oakdale 42, Middletown 25
Patapsco 8, Baltimore Chesapeake 0
Perry Hall 47, Catonsville 0
St. Mary’s 41, Boys Latin 7
Sussex Central, Del. 28, South Carroll 0
Winston Churchill 18, Urbana 15
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
