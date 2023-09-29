Friday’s Scores

On Air: Federal News Network
PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 22, Jackson 9

Akron-Fairgrove 14, Ashley 6

Almont 30, Croswell-Lexington 20

Ann Arbor Pioneer 27, Monroe 20

Armada 56, Algonac 14

Bark River-Harris def. Gwinn, forfeit

Battle Creek Pennfield 46, Coldwater 21

Bedford 26, Ypsilanti Lincoln 21

Belding 38, Sparta 19

Benzie Central 31, Boyne City 24

Birmingham Groves 20, Harper Woods 12

Birmingham Seaholm 42, Troy 6

Bridgman def. Fennville, forfeit

Brown City 60, Mayville 0

Burton Bentley def. New Standard, forfeit

Caledonia 30, Hudsonville 0

Capac 47, Dryden 32

Carson City-Crystal 48, Coleman 20

Cedarville 46, Rapid River 0

Charlotte 42, Olivet 6

Chelsea 42, Tecumseh 20

Chesaning 28, Ovid-Elsie 19

Clare 61, Okemos 0

Clarkston 44, West Bloomfield 36

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 38, Sterling Heights Stevenson 21

Coloma 20, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 6

Comstock Park 35, Hopkins 29

Constantine 50, Allegan 14

Coopersville 42, Hamilton 6

Corunna 35, Goodrich 7

Davison 44, South Lyon 0

DeWitt 41, Grand Ledge 38

Dearborn 49, Wayne Memorial 0

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 24, Redford Thurston 14

Detroit King 55, Detroit Renaissance 6

Detroit Southeastern 46, Detroit East English 20

Detroit U-D Jesuit 19, Dearborn Divine Child 14

Detroit University Science 12, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 6

Dexter 55, Ann Arbor Skyline 0

East Jordan 54, Mancelona 20

East Kentwood 31, Jenison 17

Ecorse 48, Dearborn Advanced Technology 0

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 42, Reese 6

Ferndale 61, Berkley 8

Flint Hamady 46, Burton Bendle 14

Freeland 52, Birch Run 8

Gaylord 50, Alpena 6

Gibraltar Gibraltar Carlson 28, Trenton 23

Gobles 66, Concord 42

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 48, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 3

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 20, East Grand Rapids 0

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 23, Greenville 20, OT

Grand Rapids West Catholic 56, Holland Christian 20

Grandville 41, Holland West Ottawa 31

Harbor Beach 42, Sandusky 12

Hart 30, Mason County Central 8

Hartland 35, Howell 22

Hastings 58, Marshall 20

Hillman def. Hale, forfeit

Hillsdale 54, Adrian Madison 36

Howard City Tri-County 22, Stanton Central Montcalm 14

Hudson 14, Blissfield 0

Hudsonville Unity Christian 58, Fruitport 20

Ida 36, Onsted 13

Iron Mountain 55, Manistique 14

Ishpeming def. L’Anse, forfeit

Ithaca 49, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 0

Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Detroit Loyola 6

Jackson Northwest 23, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 14

Kingsford 42, Hancock 0

Kingsley 56, Grayling 12

Lake Orion 35, Rochester Adams 0

Lansing Sexton 28, Ionia 14

Lansing Waverly 14, Holt 7

Lenawee Christian 73, Mendon 20

Litchfield 50, Waldron 0

Lowell 38, Byron Center 28

Macomb Dakota 31, Romeo 19

Manchester 55, East Jackson 8

Manistee 44, Ludington 23

Marquette 38, Escanaba 20

Merrill 42, Farwell 20

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 46, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 12

Midland 35, Traverse City West 14

Midland Dow 35, Traverse City Central 13

Milford 24, Walled Lake Central 0

Millington 34, St. Louis 0

Monroe Jefferson 28, Grosse Ile 25

Mount Morris 56, Otisville Lakeville 15

Mount Pleasant 45, Bay City Central 12

Muskegon Mona Shores 42, Wyoming 7

Muskegon Orchard View 32, Fremont 13

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 48, Grand Rapids Union 7

Negaunee 41, Westwood 0

Niles 50, Vicksburg 0

North Branch 21, Richmond 7

North Central def. Stephenson, forfeit

Northville 49, Salem 0

Norway 68, Ontonagon 15

Oscoda 52, Harbor Springs 7

Oxford 38, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 28

Paw Paw 35, Edwardsburg 0

Perry 48, Dansville 6

Petoskey 36, Cadillac 21

Pewamo-Westphalia 27, Fowler 14

Pickford 47, Munising 8

Portage Central 28, Battle Creek Central 9

Portage Northern 48, St. Joseph 22

Portland 55, Eaton Rapids 6

Portland St. Patrick 44, Vestaburg 0

Redford Union 16, Garden City 7

Reed City 44, Newaygo 14

Riverview 35, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 13

Rockford 49, Grand Haven 8

Roseville 35, Utica 0

Saginaw Heritage 56, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 18

Saginaw Swan Valley 34, Bay City John Glenn 27

Sand Creek 38, Summerfield 34

Shelby 48, Holton 6

Southgate Anderson 34, Brownstown Woodhaven 14

Spring Lake 35, Allendale 28

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 29, L’Anse Creuse 23, OT

Stevensville Lakeshore 56, Battle Creek Lakeview 20

Ubly 44, Bad Axe 6

Union City 54, Quincy 0

Unionville-Sebewaing 34, Caro 14

University Liggett 46, Allen Park Cabrini 7

Utica Eisenhower 15, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 9

Vermontville Maple Valley 56, Britton-Deerfield 6

Warren Cousino 15, Eastpointe East Detroit 0

Warren De La Salle 67, Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 7

Warren Michigan Collegiate def. Detroit Leadership, forfeit

Waterford Mott 21, White Lake Lakeland 19

White Cloud 50, Muskegon Heights 7

White Pigeon def. Hartford, forfeit

Whiteford 58, Erie-Mason 6

Whitehall 48, Oakridge High School 7

Zeeland West 68, Holland 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

