Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 22, Jackson 9
Akron-Fairgrove 14, Ashley 6
Almont 30, Croswell-Lexington 20
Ann Arbor Pioneer 27, Monroe 20
Armada 56, Algonac 14
Bark River-Harris def. Gwinn, forfeit
Battle Creek Pennfield 46, Coldwater 21
Bedford 26, Ypsilanti Lincoln 21
Belding 38, Sparta 19
Benzie Central 31, Boyne City 24
Birmingham Groves 20, Harper Woods 12
Birmingham Seaholm 42, Troy 6
Bridgman def. Fennville, forfeit
Brown City 60, Mayville 0
Burton Bentley def. New Standard, forfeit
Caledonia 30, Hudsonville 0
Capac 47, Dryden 32
Carson City-Crystal 48, Coleman 20
Cedarville 46, Rapid River 0
Charlotte 42, Olivet 6
Chelsea 42, Tecumseh 20
Chesaning 28, Ovid-Elsie 19
Clare 61, Okemos 0
Clarkston 44, West Bloomfield 36
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 38, Sterling Heights Stevenson 21
Coloma 20, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 6
Comstock Park 35, Hopkins 29
Constantine 50, Allegan 14
Coopersville 42, Hamilton 6
Corunna 35, Goodrich 7
Davison 44, South Lyon 0
DeWitt 41, Grand Ledge 38
Dearborn 49, Wayne Memorial 0
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 24, Redford Thurston 14
Detroit King 55, Detroit Renaissance 6
Detroit Southeastern 46, Detroit East English 20
Detroit U-D Jesuit 19, Dearborn Divine Child 14
Detroit University Science 12, Cornerstone Lincoln-King 6
Dexter 55, Ann Arbor Skyline 0
East Jordan 54, Mancelona 20
East Kentwood 31, Jenison 17
Ecorse 48, Dearborn Advanced Technology 0
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 42, Reese 6
Ferndale 61, Berkley 8
Flint Hamady 46, Burton Bendle 14
Freeland 52, Birch Run 8
Gaylord 50, Alpena 6
Gibraltar Gibraltar Carlson 28, Trenton 23
Gobles 66, Concord 42
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 48, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 3
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 20, East Grand Rapids 0
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 23, Greenville 20, OT
Grand Rapids West Catholic 56, Holland Christian 20
Grandville 41, Holland West Ottawa 31
Harbor Beach 42, Sandusky 12
Hart 30, Mason County Central 8
Hartland 35, Howell 22
Hastings 58, Marshall 20
Hillman def. Hale, forfeit
Hillsdale 54, Adrian Madison 36
Howard City Tri-County 22, Stanton Central Montcalm 14
Hudson 14, Blissfield 0
Hudsonville Unity Christian 58, Fruitport 20
Ida 36, Onsted 13
Iron Mountain 55, Manistique 14
Ishpeming def. L’Anse, forfeit
Ithaca 49, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 0
Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Detroit Loyola 6
Jackson Northwest 23, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 14
Kingsford 42, Hancock 0
Kingsley 56, Grayling 12
Lake Orion 35, Rochester Adams 0
Lansing Sexton 28, Ionia 14
Lansing Waverly 14, Holt 7
Lenawee Christian 73, Mendon 20
Litchfield 50, Waldron 0
Lowell 38, Byron Center 28
Macomb Dakota 31, Romeo 19
Manchester 55, East Jackson 8
Manistee 44, Ludington 23
Marquette 38, Escanaba 20
Merrill 42, Farwell 20
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 46, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 12
Midland 35, Traverse City West 14
Midland Dow 35, Traverse City Central 13
Milford 24, Walled Lake Central 0
Millington 34, St. Louis 0
Monroe Jefferson 28, Grosse Ile 25
Mount Morris 56, Otisville Lakeville 15
Mount Pleasant 45, Bay City Central 12
Muskegon Mona Shores 42, Wyoming 7
Muskegon Orchard View 32, Fremont 13
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 48, Grand Rapids Union 7
Negaunee 41, Westwood 0
Niles 50, Vicksburg 0
North Branch 21, Richmond 7
North Central def. Stephenson, forfeit
Northville 49, Salem 0
Norway 68, Ontonagon 15
Oscoda 52, Harbor Springs 7
Oxford 38, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 28
Paw Paw 35, Edwardsburg 0
Perry 48, Dansville 6
Petoskey 36, Cadillac 21
Pewamo-Westphalia 27, Fowler 14
Pickford 47, Munising 8
Portage Central 28, Battle Creek Central 9
Portage Northern 48, St. Joseph 22
Portland 55, Eaton Rapids 6
Portland St. Patrick 44, Vestaburg 0
Redford Union 16, Garden City 7
Reed City 44, Newaygo 14
Riverview 35, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 13
Rockford 49, Grand Haven 8
Roseville 35, Utica 0
Saginaw Heritage 56, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 18
Saginaw Swan Valley 34, Bay City John Glenn 27
Sand Creek 38, Summerfield 34
Shelby 48, Holton 6
Southgate Anderson 34, Brownstown Woodhaven 14
Spring Lake 35, Allendale 28
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 29, L’Anse Creuse 23, OT
Stevensville Lakeshore 56, Battle Creek Lakeview 20
Ubly 44, Bad Axe 6
Union City 54, Quincy 0
Unionville-Sebewaing 34, Caro 14
University Liggett 46, Allen Park Cabrini 7
Utica Eisenhower 15, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 9
Vermontville Maple Valley 56, Britton-Deerfield 6
Warren Cousino 15, Eastpointe East Detroit 0
Warren De La Salle 67, Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 7
Warren Michigan Collegiate def. Detroit Leadership, forfeit
Waterford Mott 21, White Lake Lakeland 19
White Cloud 50, Muskegon Heights 7
White Pigeon def. Hartford, forfeit
Whiteford 58, Erie-Mason 6
Whitehall 48, Oakridge High School 7
Zeeland West 68, Holland 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.