Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
September 29, 2023 10:00 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 28, Colchester 25

Hartford 21, Brattleboro 0

Middlebury Union 27, Mount Anthony Union 19

North Country Union 43, Woodstock Union 28

Spaulding 31, Oxbow Union 14

St. Johnsbury Academy 49, Burlington/South Burlington 7

U-32 13, Mount Mansfield Union 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

