Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 28, Colchester 25
Hartford 21, Brattleboro 0
Middlebury Union 27, Mount Anthony Union 19
North Country Union 43, Woodstock Union 28
Spaulding 31, Oxbow Union 14
St. Johnsbury Academy 49, Burlington/South Burlington 7
U-32 13, Mount Mansfield Union 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
