Garrett Mitchell returns to Milwaukee lineup as the Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell doubled, walked twice and scored in his first big league game since April, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 on Thursday.

Corbin Burnes, Julio Teheran (3-5) and Ethan Small combined on a six-hitter for the NL Central champions. Burnes struck out four and walked one in four innings in his final tuneup for the postseason, throwing 39 of his 66 pitches for strikes.

The Brewers reinstated Mitchell from the 60-day injured list. The 24-year-old Mitchell, a 2020 first-round pick, hurt his left shoulder on a slide into third base on April 18. He had surgery in May to repair a torn labrum, and it was thought at that time that a return at any point this season would be improbable.

Mitchell led off the third with a double off the wall in left on Dakota Hudson’s first pitch of the inning. Christian Yelich then hit an RBI single for a 2-0 lead.

St. Louis lost its 90th game for the first time since going 70-92 in 1990. In addition to that 1990 season, the Cardinals are assured of finishing in last place for only the second time since 1918.

Hudson (6-3) was charged with three runs and seven hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked three.

