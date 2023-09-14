Giants-Rockies postponed by weather; doubleheader set for Saturday

DENVER (AP) — The San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies had the opener of their four-game series postponed Thursday by inclement weather about three hours before the scheduled first pitch.

The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game will be at 2:10 pm. EDT and the second at 8:10 p.m.

Logan Webb was slated to throw Thursday for the Giants and Chase Anderson for the Rockies. Anderson will pitch Friday night, while San Francisco’s rotation has yet to be determined going forward.

The Giants entered the day a half-game out of the third NL wild-card spot.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.