Guardians host the Orioles to open 4-game series

The Associated Press
September 21, 2023 4:21 am
Baltimore Orioles (95-57, first in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (72-81, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (0-0); Guardians: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

Cleveland has a 72-81 record overall and a 39-36 record in home games. The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.95.

Baltimore is 50-27 on the road and 95-57 overall. The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .322.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with a .275 batting average, and has 34 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, 69 walks and 78 RBI. Josh Naylor is 15-for-40 with a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 27 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 75 RBI for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 15-for-45 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .274 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Orioles: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

