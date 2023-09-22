On Air: Federal News Network
Guardians play the Orioles on home winning streak

The Associated Press
September 22, 2023 4:21 am
Baltimore Orioles (95-58, first in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (73-81, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (12-5, 4.17 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -115, Guardians -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they play the Baltimore Orioles.

Cleveland is 73-81 overall and 40-36 at home. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Baltimore is 95-58 overall and 50-28 on the road. Orioles pitchers have a collective 4.02 ERA, which ranks 10th in the majors.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Guardians are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 24 home runs while slugging .478. Andres Gimenez is 15-for-40 with a double, a triple, a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 29 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs while hitting .273 for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 12-for-44 with two doubles, two triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .276 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

