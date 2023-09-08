On Air: Federal News Network
Hays leads Orioles against the Red Sox after 4-hit performance

The Associated Press
September 8, 2023 4:01 am
2 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (88-51, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (72-68, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (10-6, 3.03 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (4-8, 5.07 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -121, Red Sox +101; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Boston Red Sox after Austin Hays had four hits on Wednesday in a 10-3 win over the Angels.

Boston is 72-68 overall and 36-33 at home. The Red Sox have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .263.

Baltimore is 46-25 in road games and 88-51 overall. The Orioles have a 37-12 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 33 doubles and 29 home runs for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 15-for-36 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 23 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 67 RBI for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 14-for-42 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .227 batting average, 6.67 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .296 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Jarren Duran: 60-Day IL (toe), Alex Verdugo: day-to-day (hamstring), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Orioles: Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

