On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until government shutdown:
Sports News

Hovland wows spectators at Ryder Cup by making a hole-in-one at a par 4. There’s a catch, though

The Associated Press
September 28, 2023 12:04 pm
< a min read
      

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Viktor Hovland’s best shot of the week at the Ryder Cup came a day too early.

Hovland wowed spectators and members of his European team by making a hole-in-one at the par-4 fifth hole on Thursday in his final practice round.

His drive landed softly at the front of the green and rolled gently into the cup for an albatross. When he heard the cheers from spectators near the green, the 26-year-old Norwegian tossed his driver to the ground and was mobbed by playing partner Matthew Fitzpatrick and vice captain Nicolas Colsaerts.

There’s a catch, though: It was the second ball Hovland played at that hole.

        How can agencies better reach underserved populations as we head into open season? Join Jory Heckman on Oct. 4 as he discusses tools and analytics to improve the customer experience with TransUnion's Scott Straub. Register today!

The No. 4-ranked Hovland, who is appearing in his second Ryder Cup, will get a chance to do it for real on Friday when play starts with the morning foursomes. He is partnering rookie Ludvig Åberg against Max Homa and Brian Harman in the second match out at the Marco Simone club.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|4 Fort Gordon Innovation Day
10|4 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
10|4 Seattle Cybersecurity Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories